Report: Patriots trade 2nd-rounder for Mohamed Sanu

Oct 22, 2019
The Patriots jumped right from a systematic destruction of the Jets to making a trade, as Adam Schefter reports this morning that the team has traded a second-round pick for Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

There was much speculation that the team would be in the market to add some weaponry and Sanu is an excellent fit. A big receiver who can play out of the slot, Sanu not only adds a red zone target with good height, but a complimentary piece that should fit nicely alongside Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, and give Tom Brady a quality target in the middle of the field.

A seven-year veteran, Sanu still has another year left on his contract, making the second-round price tag more palatable. Let's face it, with limited Tom Brady time left any move that should immediately help make Brady's life easier is a no-brainer. Sanu has been consistent in his time with the Bengals and Falcons, putting up about 60 catches in each of his last three seasons, a pace he was again on this year through seven games.

A 2012 third-round pick out of Rutgers, Sanu was college teammates with current Patriots Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon and is another in a long list of Scarlet Knights like Logan Ryan and Jonathan Freeny to come through Foxboro. Perhaps Sanu's most famous Patriots moment thus far was being miked up for Super Bowl 51 as he slowly watched a commanding Falcons lead evaporate.

Once again the Patriots continue to seek ways to improve their team, even standing at 7-0 with a historic defense. Sanu should only cement the team's place atop the NFL standings and help round out an offense that had a need for another target.

