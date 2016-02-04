Reports: Brady to attend MVP event

There had been considerable speculation about whether Brady would appear at the league-sanctioned event, given his ongoing legal battle with the NFL. But apparently, he's going to put any personal feelings aside this weekend and appear alongside all his MVP brethren… even if it means running into NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at some point.

This seems like the appropriate course of action for Brady, from a public relations perspective. Were he to skip the festivities, which are a celebration of the history of the NFL and not necessarily an endorsement of the current Park Avenue administration, he would risk being convicted as self-centered and "bigger than the game" in the court of public opinion. You may recall he received considerable chastising in the media last April when he chose not to attend the White House ceremony honoring him, his teammates and coaches, and the Patriots organization as the Super Bowl XLIX champions.