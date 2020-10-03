Reports: Cam Newton out vs. Chiefs due to COVID-19

The Patriots released a statement confirming a player had tested positive and that they had entered self-quarantine, while tests of players, coaches and staff that had been in close contact with that player have so far all returned negative for COVID-19.

Per Adam Schefter, the team was scheduled to depart at 1pm on Saturday for Kansas City, but that has been put on hold as the team awaits guidance from the NFL. After an outbreak hit the Titans this week, the Patriots are now the second team to have their season turned upside down by a positive test for COVID-19.