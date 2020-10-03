Reports: Cam Newton out vs. Chiefs due to COVID-19

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 03, 2020
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

According to multiple reports on Saturday morning, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and has been ruled out of Sunday's scheduled game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots released a statement confirming a player had tested positive and that they had entered self-quarantine, while tests of players, coaches and staff that had been in close contact with that player have so far all returned negative for COVID-19.

Per Adam Schefter, the team was scheduled to depart at 1pm on Saturday for Kansas City, but that has been put on hold as the team awaits guidance from the NFL. After an outbreak hit the Titans this week, the Patriots are now the second team to have their season turned upside down by a positive test for COVID-19.

If the game does happen, Brian Hoyer would be expected to start against the Chiefs, but with multiple Titans continuing to test positive over the last few days, it's likely the NFL will proceed with extreme caution.

