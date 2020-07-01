Official website of the New England Patriots

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Wednesday, Jul 01, 2020 06:23 PM

Reports: NFL to cut preseason in half

headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

In a move that comes as no surprise, the NFL is reportedly cutting the preseason in half from four games to two. According to Pro Football Talk, the league will cancel Weeks 1 and 4 and is expected to make the official announcement on Thursday.

Amid concerns stemming from an offseason that has been greatly impacted by the coronavirus, which has caused teams to conduct their entire programs online and away from their facilities, the league decided to give coaches more time to work with their players on the field at practice.

The preseason games feature less and less frontline players to start with, particular the first and last games, so the move would seem to make some sense. With training camps set to open as expected at the end of July, coaches will now have an additional week of practice before worrying about potential travel and preparing for games.

Also, with the final game scrapped, teams will get extra time to prepare for the start of the regular season, which almost certainly will feature some different protocols as league officials and medical staffs try to determine the best course of action during these unprecedented times.

For the Patriots, that means the August 13 home opener against Detroit and the September 3 trip to New Jersey to take on the Giants are off. That leaves a home date with Carolina on August 20, followed by a road trip to Philadelphia August 27 a week later as the lone preseason games scheduled.

