Reports: Patriots bring back Brian Hoyer, add LB Brandon Copeland

After losing three linebackers already this free agency season, the Patriots are reportedly making a move to reinforce the position with veteran linebacker Brandon Copeland. Copeland broke into the league in 2013 as an undrafted rookie but was cut by the Ravens out of camp and joined the Titans practice squad later that season.

In 2015, he landed with the Lions and became a special teams contributor, playing about 70 percent of the special teams snaps over two seasons in Detroit with limited time at linebacker (200 total snaps in two seasons). He joined the Jets in 2018 and started 10 games, chipping in five sacks to go with 35 tackles. He'd miss the first four games of 2019 due to a suspension for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs, but returned to play 12 games with three starts, recording 42 tackles while remaining a core special teamer.