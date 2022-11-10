Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots players wrapped up their bye week responsibilities on Wednesday as the team took the opportunity to get in a final practice before having an extended weekend off to rest up and refocus on the final eight games of the season.

"Right in the middle of the season, it's always kind of where you want it," said Hunter Henry. "Just ready to regroup and kind of hit this back stretch good and finish strong...I think it's good for everybody, we've been at this for a while so it's always good right in the middle to take a little break, reset and I think everybody will be recharged and ready to go when we get back."

"I think right now it's a good opportunity for us to kind of look at ourselves in the mirror and self-assess some things," said Ja'Whaun Bentley. "Just focus on the little things that you aren't able to hone into during the week because everything is kind of flowing really fast."

For Bentley, the physical rest is the nice perk, but getting any mental rest can be a challenge for someone like him whose mind is constantly drifting back to football.

"I'm always thinking about something just randomly throughout the day, I could be cooking, anything, you just sit there thinking about football because you're in it. When I'm in it, I'm in it," said the linebacker. "Obviously physically you're taking a little bit off your body but mentally you're almost always, especially when you're in season, you're constantly thinking about football. You want to try to give yourself a mental break from it but different strokes for different folks. I try my best but yeah, we in it."

The bye week can also be a time for improvement, as the team puts themselves under the microscope and tries to iron out any issues that have continued to pop up. Mac Jones and the offense used Wednesday's session as a chance to tinker a bit.