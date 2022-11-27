Retracing Edelman's improbable rise on 'A Football Life'

"He was one of the most dependable players I ever played with," said Brady. "I think his heart and his toughness will forever go down as what his character is all about and that's what we love about him. Not to mention he's a pain in the ass too."

As his rookie deal with the Patriots came to an end and with Welker moving on to Denver, the opportunity was there for Edelman to take over as Brady's number-one target. After taking just one free agent visit with the Giants, Edelman returned to the PAts on a one-year, veteran-minimum deal, only to find the team had meanwhile given slot receiver Danny Amendola a lucrative five-year contract.

"I'm not gonna lie, I was pissed off, you're going to take my keys to the Cadilac, dog?" recalled Edelman of his soon-to-be close friend.

"I knew Julian was going to be a little bit hurt about it but it didn't take long to realize we could do damage together," said Amendola.

2013 proved to be the springboard, as Edelman exploded for 105 catches on 151 targets, staying healthy for a full 16-game season for the first time in his career.

"The foundation I had with Tom, I knew what he liked, I knew what he wanted, so I was confident going into that year," said Edelman.

"Now he could run into a defense, separate from a pro defensive back, catch the ball and then make people miss," said Brady. "He ended up being self-made in every aspect. When he got his chance to shine he took advantage of it."