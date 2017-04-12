Richard Seymour heads Hall ballot

Neither player was able to garner the eight votes necessary for induction, however, so each was among the nine nominations put forth by the committee.

We are not permitted to disclose the details of the conversations that take place but we are able to reveal the three individuals we choose as finalists.

Richard Seymour was eligible for the first time and received some passionate discussion. The seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro is certainly worthy of consideration and the 2001 sixth overall pick out of Georgia was easily my top selection.

My other two picks weren't as simple. Matt Light, Mike Vrabel and Rodney Harrison all were nominated, and the two senior candidates certainly deserved consideration as well.

Vrabel's versatility and leadership made him my second choice, and my final pick came down to the seniors. Both players are worthy but I felt Clayborn's longevity – he was a standout from 1977-89 – pushed him past Gray for the final spot.