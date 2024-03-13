Rob Gronkowski to serve as Grand Marshall for 2024 Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon on Patriots' Day is one of Boston's most cherished traditions.
This year, one of the region's most cherished Patriots players will take part in the festivities, with retired tight end Rob Gronkowski serving as Grand Marshall for the 2024 race.
"Having him also serve as Grand Marshal on race day will bring a lot of added joy and excitement for the thousands of spectators who will be lining the streets from Hopkinton to Boston," said B.A.A. Director of Development, Nicole Juri, in a press release.
The honor comes as a result of Gronkowski being named the 2024 Patriots' Award recipient, presented every year to a person or organization that exemplifies patriotism, philanthropy, inspiration, and fosters goodwill and sportsmanship.
Gronkowski's work through the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation has long worked to inspire youth to reach their fullest potential through sports, education, community, and fitness. That mission has impacted kids throughout the region, especially those who benefit from his "Gronk Playground" recently constructed on the Charles River Esplanade in Boston.
"Giving back has always been a priority in my life," Gronkowski said.
"When I first got to New England, Mr. Kraft and the Patriots Foundation ingrained in the team the importance of giving back to the community that gives back to us. This community has supported me throughout my entire career. Now it's time for me to give back to help set others up for their own journey, especially the youth. This is why the Gronk Playground project is close to my heart. My family and I are honored to be able to give kids an awesome new space to play in the city."
Gronkowski's community work will be celebrated at the B.A.A. Gives Back Celebration presented by Bank of America on Saturday, April 13.
On Marathon Monday, he will tour down the race course from Hopkinton to Boston to deliver the trophy to the finish line ahead of the athletes on Monday, April 15.
"We are honored to have Rob Gronkowski as part of our Boston Athletic Association's long-standing traditions and celebrations this year," Juri added.
"The work that he has done and continues to do for the Boston Community exemplifies what we look to recognize with our Patriots' Award."
Gronkowski isn't the first Patriot to earn the Patriots' Award.
Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was honored alongside his late wife Myra and the entire Patriots organization in 2002. Former New England running back Ron Burton and his Ron Burton Training Village earned the distinction in 2004, and three-time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi was recipient in 2010.