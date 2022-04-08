Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Omusi's point is one that Kraft is especially proud of, seeing his fellows go one to give back, and he offered another anecdote from one of his recent fellowship breakfasts.

"There was a young man, we had about 12 or 13 students, and he said that he would like to be connected to the Reform Alliance, which is a charity we helped start to change the parole system," Kraft said.

"I checked his curriculum vitae and I see both his parents were killed when he was five and he's been a foster child. Here he is at the HBS Breakfast getting one of our fellowships. And I thought, how cool is that? That this man, from that background, is able to have the same education that someone from an elitist background can have. He'll be a tremendous force to deal with."

Football is the ultimate team sport, with people from all backgrounds coming together to achieve a common goal. But that concept was realized long before Kraft bought the Patriots.

It was at HBS that he learned the importance of bringing people from all walks of life together, and he left those in attendance with some parting advice.

"I'm around too many people who play between the 40-yard-lines, and they want to be safe, and the real fulfillment comes by going for it -- whatever it is," Kraft said.