Robert Kraft accepts National Leadership Award from United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

"We must do more to make our communities and our country aware that this hate and intolerance is happening. We need to continue to educate and empower non Jews to stand up against anti semitism whenever and wherever they see it," Kraft said.

"In an effort to achieve this, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism will launch a mass media campaign this coming spring. This campaign will specifically target non-Jewish audiences. I'm very excited about the creative content that will air on television, radio and billboards. I believe we will enhance the national conversation about the hate that Jews are facing today and hopefully inspire non-Jews to stand up against it."