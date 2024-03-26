Robert Kraft Discusses Patriots Offseason, Draft Approach and Finding the Next QB

ORLANDO - The NFL's annual Owner's Meetings wrapped up in Orlando on Tuesday with the league finalizing some significant rule changes while allowing an opportunity for the owners and head coaches to touch base with fans and media as the offseason continues to roll along.

After an appearance on Monday by Jerod Mayo, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft held court with the media on Tuesday, touching on several different topics at the forefront of discussion this offseason.

Kraft kicked things off by expressing his excitement for how things were coming together under the new direction of Wolf, Matt Groh and Jerod Mayo, despite the team's lack of external free agency splashes.

"We're starting new chapters in our development as we evolve here," said Kraft. "I like the young people we have doing this. We were in an environment previously where everything really funneled to the top and maybe some of the young people that worked really hard didn't get a chance to have their positions heard or maybe didn't speak up as much. I've encouraged them to be collaborative and I think the combination of Jerod, Matt and Eliot, I'm actually excited with what I've seen... I think they're in tune.

"We'll evaluate after the draft and see how that's gone and decide where we go from there."

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, Mayo and Kraft acknowledged that all options are on the table for the third-overall pick and what direction the team could take. Whether it's staying put, trading down or something else, the team will weigh their options as things play out.

But the undeniable truth is that the biggest piece, a promising quarterback for the future that they can build around, must be atop their needs list.

"You can't win in this league consistently unless you have a first-rate quarterback and a first-rate coach," said Kraft. "We're going to be open to whatever can come our way but in the end, I'll let the team make the decision, whatever they think is best.

"Look, one way or another, we know at some point we're gonna get a young quarterback who will be gifted. Fortunately, there is a number of them in this draft. Where we take that position will depend on what comes to us. But I hope our personnel people do a good job in that area and I really believe we have the coaching to support that."