Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

Butler, like most of the Black soldiers who enlisted in the armed services during World War II, volunteered to join a segregated military and defend a segregated country.

He worked as a mechanic in the 332nd Fighter Group of the U.S. Army Air Forces – the first black unit of aviators and support personnel. Due to Jim Crow laws, standards to serve in the four squadrons were stringent. As a result, an elite group of the brightest, most physically fit, and qualified airmen were assembled.

"Someone like Sergeant Butler is really one of the greatest men of the greatest generation, and that's not to be said lightly," said Cardona, who also serves as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve and grew up with a father who worked on aircraft carriers as an aviation electronics technician in the Navy as well.