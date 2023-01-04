Robert Kraft, Patriots continue support for Damar Hamlin, donate to Bills safety's charity

Prayers for Damar Hamlin continue to pour in from the NFL, and Robert Kraft and the division-rival New England Patriots are no exception.
The Bills safety collapsed during the first quarter of Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football and remains in critical condition after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.
According to reports and statements from the team, Hamlin's family, and his marketing representatives, some progress has been made -- though he remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a long road to recovery.
While the sports world awaits further updates, the Patriots organization continues to show their support in several ways.
As of Wednesday morning, donations to Hamlin's charitable toy drive have helped raise more than $6 million – up from $2,900 at the beginning of the week.
Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was among significant contributors, donating $18,003 on behalf of himself and the organization. The dollar amount carries some symbolism, with the number 18 standing for "chai" or "life" in Jewish faith, and the number three representing Hamlin's jersey number.
New England players like Devin McCourty, Lawrence Guy, Brian Hoyer, Myles Bryant and rookie Marcus Jones also were also among top donors. Immediately after the injury, players took to social media to offer prayers and well wishes.
The Patriots official team account joined a league-wide initiative to pay tribute to Hamlin by changing their social media profile pictures to a graphic that reads, "Pray For Damar," and Tuesday night, lit Gillette Stadium up in Bills' blue with a video board tribute.
The Bills stand in the Patriots' way of making the playoffs with a Week 18 matchup scheduled for Sunday, but some things are bigger than football.