Robert Kraft surprises Patriots fans, community leaders with Super Bowl trip

There was one surprise party after another on Wednesday, with four individuals invited to Gillette Stadium (or partaking in a Zoom call) with the New England Patriots under somewhat false pretenses.

Whether they anticipated a season ticket holder event, community leadership luncheon, or an interview about wheelchair football, certainly no one expected to be given two trips to the Super Bowl by the NFL and Robert Kraft.

"It can't be for me," said longtime Patriots season ticket holder Roger McDevitt. "I'm just a regular guy who goes to the games with my boys and friends. We've been coming for 50 years."