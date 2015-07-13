Roster Breakdown: Cornerback

BREAKDOWN: In reality, nobody is really a lock to make the 53-man roster at this position – not even Super Bowl XLIX star Malcolm Butler, although he, Ryan, and veteran free agent signee Fletcher are as close as you'll get. This might be one of the most competitive positions in training camp and the preseason, given that no job is safe and every role is up for grabs since the one-and-done departures of Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner. McClain and Cox are newcomers via free agency who could easily win a job or be let loose. Ditto for returning vets Swanson and Green, who've spent time on the active roster and practice squad in their brief New England careers. Roberts is on the bubble simply because of his low draft status. Jean is a long shot by virtue of his being an undrafted rookie, but he'll have as good a chance as anyone else to compete for a full-time job. And given his 6-3 height advantage, he's someone to watch closely this summer.