Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Feb 08 - 03:00 PM | Tue Feb 13 - 11:55 AM

Report: Dont'a Hightower to Return as Patriots LB Coach

Robert Kraft on Joe Cardona as 2023 Salute to Service Award Winner

Behind the Scenes with the Scouting Staff at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered 2/8: Super Bowl Predictions, NFL Draft and Free Agency Thoughts

Patriots Catch-22 2/8: Latest Front Office News, Resetting Draft Thoughts and Super Bowl Predictions

Deatrich Wise to be Inducted into Hebron High School Hall of Fame

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

International Women in Sports Day: Maya Ann Callender's journey to Patriots scouting staff

NFL and USAA Announce New England Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona as Recipient of 13th Annual Salute to Service Award

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

Patriots Unfiltered 2/6: Coaching staff taking shape, Latest Patriots and NFL news

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2003: The Super Sequel Part II

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered 2/2: Reaction to Patriots Coordinators Announcement

Roster Breakdown: Linebacker

With some down time before training camp, we’re conducting our annual, position-by-position examination of the Patriots roster. Today: linebackers.

Jul 01, 2016 at 03:06 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Locks: Jamie Collins, Dont'a Hightower, Shea McClellin

Bubble: Jonathan Freeny, Rufus Johnson, Ramon Humber, Kamu Grugier-Hill

Long shots:Kevin Snyder, Elandon Roberts, C.J. Johnson

BREAKDOWN: Collins are Hightower are among the best young 'backers in the NFL and entering the final years of their contracts. Best-case scenario is that both sign long-term extensions before it gets to that point. Regardless, they'll be in the starting lineup come Week 1. McClellin came over from Chicago as a free agent this offseason and, with his versatility to play DE, OLB, and ILB, he's almost certain to be on the 53. Freeny signed an extension just a few games into his Patriots career last season, but struggled with consistency on the field. There might not be room enough on the roster for both him and Rufus Johnson (6-5, 280), who has intriguing size, which might explain why the Patriots kept him around on IR last year. Humber, meanwhile, holds the distinction of being the first free agent to sign with New England this offseason, but he could also be among the first to be let go. The undersized, special teamer Humber will be fighting for a job this summer with rookie Grugier-Hill (a hybrid safety) nipping at his heels. Snyder saw some action on the practice squad late last season, while rookies Roberts and C.J. Johnson face uphill battles to make the active roster. The practice squad could be possibilities for either or both, however.

Roster Breakdown: Defensive line

news

Deatrich Wise to be Inducted into Hebron High School Hall of Fame

Patriots captain Deatrich Wise is set to be honored with induction into his high school's Hall of Fame.
news

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Will the former Browns offensive coordinator take the Patriots offense in a different direction under head coach Jerod Mayo?
news

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

Not even a month has passed since Jerod Mayo took over but the new coach has been busy in Foxborough.
news

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

The Patriots officially added three new coordinators to the fold, mixing some old and new to the mix.
news

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Franchise greats take you through Jerod Mayo's path from standout linebacker to head coach of the New England Patriots. 
news

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

The Patriots Director of Player Personnel and College Scouting Director spoke to Patriots.com about the collaborative scouting process heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

With the Patriots likely in the quarterback market this offseason, here are the quarterbacks who helped their draft stock at the Senior Bowl. 
news

Senior Bowl Notebook: Standouts From the First Day of Practices in Mobile 

Taking a look at players who helped their stocks from a Patriots perspective at Senior Bowl practices on Tuesday. 
news

Tom Brady Thinks Jerod Mayo Will be "Great" for Patriots

Tom Brady is excited to see his former Patriots teammate take over as head coach in New England.
news

NFL Notes: Patriots casting wide net on offense

Jerod Mayo is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to searching for a new offensive coordinator.
news

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is reportedly wasting no time bringing in candidates to round out his coaching staff.
news

New Podcast Recounting the Patriots 2003 Championship Season Now Available

Re-live the Patriots thrilling 2003 championship season with a new podcast featuring new interviews and all the sounds that defined New England's second Super Bowl.
Report: Dont'a Hightower to Return as Patriots LB Coach

Deatrich Wise to be Inducted into Hebron High School Hall of Fame

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

International Women in Sports Day: Maya Ann Callender's journey to Patriots scouting staff

NFL and USAA Announce New England Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona as Recipient of 13th Annual Salute to Service Award

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Trending Video

Robert Kraft on Joe Cardona as 2023 Salute to Service Award Winner

Hear from New England Patriots CEO and Chairman Robert Kraft on long snapper Joe Cardona as the recipient of the NFL's 2023 Salute to Service Award from the NFL Honors in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Behind the Scenes with the Scouting Staff at the Senior Bowl

Members of the Patriots staff including director of player personnel Matt Groh, head down to Mobile, Alabama for the 2024 Senior Bowl to scout the college prospects of this year's upcoming draft class.

NFL Network: Top 10 Patriots plays 2023 season

Watch a countdown of the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL season.

Ezekiel Elliott's top plays 2023 season

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott's top plays from the 2023 season.

Demario Douglas' top plays 2023 season

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas' top plays from the 2023 season.

Rhamondre Stevenson's top plays 2023 season

New England Patriots runing back Rhamondre Stevenson's top plays from the 2023 season.
Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
