Roster Breakdown: Wide Receiver

BREAKDOWN: The only drama here will be for the complementary receiver spots as LaFell and Edelman figure to continue in their starting spots while Amendola's strong postseason – coupled with an offseason paycut – likely solidified his role as the third receiver. Gibson has been productive out of the slot in the past but injuries have derailed him in recent seasons. He provides insurance if Edelman and/or Amendola are banged up. Tyms passed Dobson as the secondary outside threat last year and has done nothing thus far to lose that edge. He appears close to having a spot locked up. Boyce spent last season on the practice squad but it may be time to cut bait with the former fourth-round pick. This is a huge camp for his future. Krause also spent time on the practice squad and Harper is an undrafted rookie. Both face long odds to stick around.