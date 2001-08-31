Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jul 13 - 03:45 PM | Tue Jul 18 - 11:55 AM

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Hopefully Parker, Bentley extensions are just the start

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Patriots Mailbag: Getting an early start on roster battles

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Specialists

PHOTOS: 2023 Patriots Official Player Headshots

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Patriots Mailbag: Are Recent Contract Extensions Related to Pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, Other Free-Agent Targets?

Fanatics Day of Giving

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Statement on the Passing of Ryan Mallett

Roster deadline approaches

The Patriots did not make any roster changes the day after their final preseason game, even though the 53-man roster deadline looms just two days away.

Aug 31, 2001 at 10:23 AM

The Patriots did not make any roster changes the day after their final preseason game, even though the 53-man roster deadline looms just two days away.

All teams must be at the 53-man limit by Sunday at 4 p.m. Right now New England has 70 players on its squad, meaning their will be at least 17 roster changes this weekend.

The first task at hand for the team is Cincinnati in Week One, but Head Coach Bill Belichick said there are other factors that will play into any upcoming decisions.

"There is a certain degree of long and short term planning," Belichick said. "It's important to focus on Cincinnati, but we have 16 regular season games. You think about players who improved over the course of training camp and if they continue that rate of improvement, where will they be at midseason or the end of the season. It's not just about where we are right now."

Balancing each player's ability to contribute both in regular offense or defense and on special teams is a major key for guys on the bubble. Because teams have a limited number of roster spots on game day, players who can handle more than one role are of more value.

"We're thinking about the 45-man roster as much as the 53-man roster," Belichick said. "We can't afford to have one guy back up everybody on your team. We have to build our own depth."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Quarterbacks

In the lead-up to Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Safeties

In the lead-up to 2023 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties.

news

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 26 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

news

Mac Jones starts training camp early with receivers from local YMCA

In a private skills clinic hosted by NOBULL and the Patriots Foundation at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, quarterback Mac Jones warmed up his arm for training camp with kids from the MetroWest YMCA.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Safeties

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

Mac Jones starts training camp early with receivers from local YMCA

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Adrian Phillips talks defense and Mac Jones' growth on 'NFL Total Access'

In an interview on 'NFL Total Access' with NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew and Mike Yam, New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips talks about the growth of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as the young signal caller enters his third year in the league.

Mac Jones Hosts Football Skills Clinic

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones along with NOBULL hosted a football skills clinic where kids from the Metrowest YMCA participated in running drills, football exercises and group activities.

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Go behind-the-scenes as Gillette Stadium continues renovations in Foxborough on the lighthouse, the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country, new hospitality and concession locations, the Row of Honor and more ahead of the 2023 New England Patriots regular season.

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett passes away at age 35

Ryan Mallett, a former quarterback for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens, passes away at the age of 35.

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

Go behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session, with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

Advertising