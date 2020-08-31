Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Edelman remains the lone known commodity in the group. Sanu seemed to improve late in camp but still has trouble separating. Ditto for Harry. Byrd flashed great speed and gets open routinely but the production throwing his way was not there. Olszewski's improvement was apparent, although his hands were shaky at times while Meyers battled an injury and had a quiet camp. There may be only one spot for those two. Ross had a nice camp and likely earned a return trip to the practice squad. Thomas got a late start but his exceptional quickness warrants further examination.