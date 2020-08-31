Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Aug 31 | 09:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Camp-Cast 8/26: Day 13 Recap, Michel Returns

Camp-Cast 8/26: Day 13 Recap, Michel Returns

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Aug 31, 2020 at 12:48 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-bill-belichick-eja
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Our time for watching practice has come to an end, and soon the coaches will need to make their decisions in cutting their rosters down to the league-mandated 53 players. The deadline to do so is September 5 at 4 p.m. EDT, and at that time the 2020 Patriots will start to come into focus.

There's still a week to go until Bill Belichick and his staff need to make those calls, but we'll get started early since our evaluation period is now over.

Here's a look at our projected 53-man roster, which is certainly not set in stone with plenty of work still to be done before the September 13 opener against Miami.

Quarterback (3)

Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham

2020_newton_recropped

Cam Newton

#1 QB

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Auburn

Training camp opened with a "competition" that really came down to Newton against himself. As long as he was healthy and learning the offense at a suitable level it was tough to imagine him not winning the job. It appears as if that has happened, and given the uncertainty of the times it makes sense to keep both Hoyer and Stidham as backups.

Running back (4)

Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead, James White

2020__0023_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Michel

Sony Michel

#26 RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Michel doesn't appear to be suffering any lingering effects from his foot surgery and he and Harris showed some burst this summer. Burkhead is the most versatile of the backs while White remains a weapon in the passing game. Lamar Miller represents an insurance policy should one of the lead dogs get nicked up, and if he stays a roster spot will need to be found elsewhere. Rookie J.J. Taylor flashed some ability in practice but there doesn't appear to be room at this point.

Fullback (1)

Jakob Johnson

2020__0030_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Johnson

Jakob Johnson

#47 FB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

Johnson showed his willingness to bang heads last summer, and this year he looks like he could as some athleticism to the position. He was one of the team's most consistent performers in camp and should stick.

Wide receiver (6)

Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N'Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, Jakobi Meyers

2020_headshots_edelman_recropped

Julian Edelman

#11 WR

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 198 lbs
  • College: Kent State

Edelman remains the lone known commodity in the group. Sanu seemed to improve late in camp but still has trouble separating. Ditto for Harry. Byrd flashed great speed and gets open routinely but the production throwing his way was not there. Olszewski's improvement was apparent, although his hands were shaky at times while Meyers battled an injury and had a quiet camp. There may be only one spot for those two. Ross had a nice camp and likely earned a return trip to the practice squad. Thomas got a late start but his exceptional quickness warrants further examination.

Tight end (3)

Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene

2020__0034_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Izzo

Ryan Izzo

#85 TE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Florida State

Izzo is another young player who has shown improvement. He looks to be the most versatile of the trio. Asiasi and Keene have looked comfortable catching the ball and could offer more options in the passing game at the position. Jake Burt and Paul Butler are in the mix as well and are practice squad options.

Offensive line (8)

Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Jermaine Eluemunor, Hjalte Froholdt, Mike Onwenu, Yodny Cajuste

2020__0000_NEP_Headshots_Wynn

Isaiah Wynn

#76 OL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Unlike the recent past, the health up front was a positive development this summer as only Cajuste missed any significant time in camp. Froholdt projects as an interior backup while the rookie Onwenu can play guard and tackle. There will also be added opportunities for offensive linemen (Justin Herron, Korey Cunningham) this season with the alterations to the roster rules, so expect plenty of movement from the practice squad to active roster among the young guys.

Defensive tackle (4)

Lawrence Guy, Byron Cowart, Adam Butler, Beau Allen

2020_headshots_recropped_lawrence_guy

Lawrence Guy

#93 DL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 315 lbs
  • College: Arizona State

The big question here is Allen. We haven't seen him on the field other than his cameo to watch the in-stadium practice on August 28. With no information to explain his absence it's tough to project his future. Given the lack of depth at the position I'll give him a spot for now but this is an area Belichick is likely concerned about. Xavier Williams, a sixth-year veteran who's been quiet since arriving after camp got underway, could provide some experienced depth.

Defensive end/edge (5)

John Simon, Chase Winovich, Derek Rivers, Deatrich Wise, Shilique Calhoun

2020_headshots_recropped_john_simmon

John Simon

#55 DE

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 260 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

Simon is an underrated force on the edge, doing the dirty work in the running game that often goes unnoticed. Winovich will be relied upon to apply some pressure, which he did in limited use as a rookie. Rivers had a strong camp but needs to stay healthy. Wise also flashed this summer while Calhoun's versatility in the kicking game makes him attractive.

Linebackers (4)

Ja'Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Brandon Copeland

2020_headshots_recropped_juwaun_bentley

Ja'Whaun Bentley

#51 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Purdue

This is a largely unproven group that Bentley will try to lead in just his third season. The two rookies have ability but will need to get up to speed quickly given the significant roles they project to receive. This is another spot that could use some more bodies. Copeland projects more as a special teamer, and rookie Cassh Maluia was involved in a lot of plays this summer and should stick around in some capacity.

Cornerback (5)

Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams

2020__0042_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore

#24 CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: South Carolina

As deep and talented a position as there is in New England. Gilmore's presence allows Belichick the luxury of doing a variety of things with his coverage. Jackson had a strong camp and McCourty's professionalism is noticeable every day. Myles Bryant and D'Angelo Ross have versatility and show promise, which should make them attractive practice squad candidates.

Safety (5)

Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis

2020__0047_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_DMcCourty

Devin McCourty

#32 DB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Rutgers

Losing Patrick Chung hurt the depth on the back end but Dugger looks like a keeper with his instincts and athleticism. There will be growing pains as there are with any young player but he should contribute immediately. Davis is a special teams demon who provides some depth as well.

Specialists (5)

Kicker: Nick Folk

Punter: Jake Bailey

Long snapper: Joe Cardona

Coverage: Matthew Slater, Justin Bethel

2020__0012_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Slater

Matthew Slater

#18 WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: UCLA

The veteran Folk has been the better of the two kickers, outperforming Justin Rohrwasser. The rookie may be battling an injury and should find a spot on the practice squad initially, but his lack of consistency this summer was glaring.

Related Content

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers
news

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Which group of pass catchers will the Patriots settle on this season?
Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer
news

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

The media portion of training camp ended with Nick Folk continuing his strong work since arriving earlier in the week.
Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace
news

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Some extended scrimmaging highlighted Thursday's action but the defense continues to rule.
Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way
news

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Cam Newton and the offense continue to search for some consistency as training camp wears on.
Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up
news

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

The action is starting to pick up during training camp.
Depth Perception: The Secondary
news

Depth Perception: The Secondary

Does New England's strongest area of the roster have room for some new faces?
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Training camp standouts and concerns
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Training camp standouts and concerns

This week we've opened up the Q and A to our friends at Reddit and r/Patriots. Here's what the passionate fan base over there is wondering!
Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress
news

Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

The offense received a boost from WR N'Keal Harry on Monday.
Training camp blogservations: Newton taking control
news

Training camp blogservations: Newton taking control

Cam Newton took the majority of reps on Sunday and the offense made some strides.
Depth Perception: Linebackers
news

Depth Perception: Linebackers

Significant offseason turnover has created numerous opportunities for New England's linebacker corps.
Training camp blogservations: Pats slow things down
news

Training camp blogservations: Pats slow things down

No pads at Friday's practice as the coaches focused more on instruction and review.

Latest News

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Patriots News Blitz 8/31: Pats wrap training camp practices

Patriots News Blitz 8/31: Pats wrap training camp practices

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

Brandon Copeland poses challenge to media: hold each other accountable

Brandon Copeland poses challenge to media: hold each other accountable

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Patriots Release WR Will Hastings

Patriots Release WR Will Hastings

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/28

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/28

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

Depth Perception: The Secondary

Depth Perception: The Secondary

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Training camp standouts and concerns

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Training camp standouts and concerns

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

Advertising