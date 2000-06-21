Roster shows few long-term Patriots

]() Chris Slade (8 years) leads the defensive players in tenure with the Patriots, followed by Willie McGinest (7), Ted Johnson (6) and Ty Law (6).

Quarterback Drew Bledsoe and guard Todd Rucci, both starters on offense, have each been with the team for eight years. Wide receiver Terry Glenn (5) is the only other offensive starter from 1999 who has been with the Patriots more than three seasons.