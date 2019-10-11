Official website of the New England Patriots

Roundup: Stephon Gilmore earns praise from Revis, Stallworth and teammates

Oct 11, 2019 at 02:28 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

The Patriots defense continues to terrorize opposing offenses, and after Thursday's game against the Giants, Stephon Gilmore earned praise from inside the Patriots locker room and around the NFL community.

In the 35-14 win, the All-Pro deflected a pass that John Simon picked off, notched an interception of his own and only allowed one pass on six targets, and with this performance, he earned well-deserved praise.

After the game, Stephon's teammates spoke on just how dominant he is.

"We say it all the time, if you want to throw it at Steph, good luck over there," Duron Harmon said. "You might catch one here or there, but for the most part, he's going to lock down that whole compete side. We feel confident in leaving him back there by himself."

Kyle Van Noy went as far to say the Giants were "tripping" for targeting Stephon.

The compliments on Stephon's game went beyond his Patriots teammates, however. Darrelle Revis, who knows a thing or two about being dominant in the secondary, tweeted that Stephon "by far is the best corner in the game right now."

Revis wasn't alone. Former NFL players Donté Stallworth and Thurman Thomas, as well as Raiders rookie Keisean Nixon, were among those echoing the idea that Stephon is the best cornerback in the league. You can check out what they said below.

