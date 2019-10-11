Roundup: Stephon Gilmore earns praise from Revis, Stallworth and teammates

The Patriots defense continues to terrorize opposing offenses, and after Thursday's game against the Giants, Stephon Gilmore earned praise from inside the Patriots locker room and around the NFL community.

In the 35-14 win, the All-Pro deflected a pass that John Simon picked off, notched an interception of his own and only allowed one pass on six targets, and with this performance, he earned well-deserved praise.

After the game, Stephon's teammates spoke on just how dominant he is.

"We say it all the time, if you want to throw it at Steph, good luck over there," Duron Harmon said. "You might catch one here or there, but for the most part, he's going to lock down that whole compete side. We feel confident in leaving him back there by himself."

Kyle Van Noy went as far to say the Giants were "tripping" for targeting Stephon.