Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Jan 04 - 02:00 PM | Sun Jan 07 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 1/4: Jets Preview, Bills Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Previewing the Key Patriots-Jets Matchups

One-on-One with Matthew Slater | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Matthew Slater 1/4: "It's about serving the guys around you"

Bailey Zappe 1/4: "We've just got to execute and play Patriot football"

David Andrews 1/4: "Always trying to evaluate"

Lawrence Guy 1/4: "It's a blessing to be in this position"

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

Ruling: Bills' McGee owes ex-agent $100,000

Buffalo Bills cornerback Terrence McGee owes his former agent an additional $100,000 for negotiating the player's last contract.

Apr 26, 2007 at 02:00 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (April 26, 2007) -- Buffalo Bills cornerback Terrence McGee owes his former agent an additional $100,000 for negotiating the player's last contract.

An arbitrator appointed by the NFL Players Association ruled in favor of agent Terry Bolar, who argued he was owed 3 percent of the $5 million bonus that was part of a four-year contract McGee signed in October 2005. McGee paid only 1 percent under an agreement the player said he reached with Bolar.

McGee alleged Bolar, who the player has since fired, destroyed a document that included the 1 percent agreement.

Bolar said he felt vindicated by the decision, which followed a hearing held in January.

"I've been in this business for 23 years. My integrity means more than any dollar bills. Your name means more," Bolar said. "I was very upset that I had to go that route. Nothing personal against Terrence, it's just business."

McGee's Buffalo-based lawyer, David Sampson, was disappointed with the ruling, saying the arbitrator failed to take into account testimony that Bolar had destroyed the document and never submitted it to the NFLPA.

McGee said he was preparing to dismiss Bolar before learning his agent was negotiating a contract extension with the Bills. McGee said he retained Bolar only after the two agreed to 1 percent compensation.

Sampson said Craig Curry, McGee's former financial adviser, submitted a letter to the arbitrator confirming McGee and Bolar agreed to a 1 percent deal.

Sampson said the arbitrator based his decision on the contract submitted to the NFLPA, which included the 3 percent compensation to Bolar.

"The 1 percent agreement wasn't produced; well of course we couldn't produce it because the individual who had control over it had destroyed it," Sampson said, noting McGee has the option to appeal the decision in federal court.

The arbitration is separate from a lawsuit McGee filed in February to recoup more than $1 million the player said Curry funneled into unauthorized and possibly nonexistent investments.

The suit filed in Texas also names Bolar and Washington Redskins assistant coach Jerry Gray, who previously coached McGee in Buffalo. McGee claims Bolar and Gray conspired in the scheme and had opportunity to benefit from it by introducing the player to Curry.

"It's ridiculous," Bolar said. "I don't know the financial planner, never introduced him to the guy. I'm very disappointed to have my name dragged into that."

A trial date has been scheduled for December, although it's likely to be pushed back to the NFL offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Season-Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry's (knee) season is now over after being placed on injured reserve, while the Pats added two tight ends to the game-day roster.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE La'Michael Pettway to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed TE Hunter Henry on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.
news

Patriots honor Tim Fowler as 2023 Fan of the Year in partnership with Bank of America

The New England Patriots and Bank of America are honoring Tim Fowler as the 2023 Patriots Fan of the Year, with Robert Kraft and Matthew Slater surprising him Thursday at Gillette Stadium.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Season-Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Patriots honor Tim Fowler as 2023 Fan of the Year in partnership with Bank of America

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Two Players, List 12 as Questionable for Sunday's Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Player Poll: Who will win the CFB Playoff?

We polled the Patriots players this week on who will win the College Football Playoff between the Michigan and Washington.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

On the season finale of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we look to the future to identify which players New England should prioritize for 2024.  Plus, follow Jeremiah Pharms' AMAZING journey to the NFL, and we spotlight the ferocious Jets pass rush on The Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots This Week: New York Jets Preview and Bills Recap

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Buffalo Bills and preview the final game of the season against the New York Jets.

Patriots Fan of the Year Robert Fowler Surprised with a Visit from Robert Kraft and Matthew Slater

Watch as 2023 Patriots Fan of the Year Tim Fowler is surprised with the honor with a visit from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater.

Matthew Slater 1/5: "It's been business as usual" 

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Friday, January 5, 2024.

How Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Made the Transition from the USFL to the NFL | The Journey

Follow along on Patriots defensive lineman, Jeremiah Pharms' football career that took him from Sacramento City College to the United States Football League and to the National Football League. Pharms shares how his family has impacted his football career as he reveals his motivating factors prior to joining the New England Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising