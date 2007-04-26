Ruling: Bills' McGee owes ex-agent $100,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (April 26, 2007) -- Buffalo Bills cornerback Terrence McGee owes his former agent an additional $100,000 for negotiating the player's last contract.

An arbitrator appointed by the NFL Players Association ruled in favor of agent Terry Bolar, who argued he was owed 3 percent of the $5 million bonus that was part of a four-year contract McGee signed in October 2005. McGee paid only 1 percent under an agreement the player said he reached with Bolar.

McGee alleged Bolar, who the player has since fired, destroyed a document that included the 1 percent agreement.

Bolar said he felt vindicated by the decision, which followed a hearing held in January.

"I've been in this business for 23 years. My integrity means more than any dollar bills. Your name means more," Bolar said. "I was very upset that I had to go that route. Nothing personal against Terrence, it's just business."

McGee's Buffalo-based lawyer, David Sampson, was disappointed with the ruling, saying the arbitrator failed to take into account testimony that Bolar had destroyed the document and never submitted it to the NFLPA.

McGee said he was preparing to dismiss Bolar before learning his agent was negotiating a contract extension with the Bills. McGee said he retained Bolar only after the two agreed to 1 percent compensation.

Sampson said Craig Curry, McGee's former financial adviser, submitted a letter to the arbitrator confirming McGee and Bolar agreed to a 1 percent deal.

Sampson said the arbitrator based his decision on the contract submitted to the NFLPA, which included the 3 percent compensation to Bolar.

"The 1 percent agreement wasn't produced; well of course we couldn't produce it because the individual who had control over it had destroyed it," Sampson said, noting McGee has the option to appeal the decision in federal court.

The arbitration is separate from a lawsuit McGee filed in February to recoup more than $1 million the player said Curry funneled into unauthorized and possibly nonexistent investments.

The suit filed in Texas also names Bolar and Washington Redskins assistant coach Jerry Gray, who previously coached McGee in Buffalo. McGee claims Bolar and Gray conspired in the scheme and had opportunity to benefit from it by introducing the player to Curry.

"It's ridiculous," Bolar said. "I don't know the financial planner, never introduced him to the guy. I'm very disappointed to have my name dragged into that."