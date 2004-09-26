Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Jul 26 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

21 Burning Questions for Patriots 2021 Training Camp

Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

5 Patriots Training Camp Battles to Watch

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who could breakout in training camp?

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

New England Patriots Announce Joint Practice with Eagles

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WRs, QBs, and more

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Photos: 2021 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Report: N'Keal Harry's agent requests trade

NFL Notes: Six things to watch for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Gilmore solutions, QB breakdown and more

Photos: Meet the 2021 New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Gilmore tops Pats to-do list

Saints confident after comeback win

Sep 26, 2004 at 05:00 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Defensive end Charles Grant hopes the New Orleans Saints' comeback win over St. Louis will set the tone for the rest of the season.

After falling behind 25-22 with 28 seconds remaining, New Orleans rallied for a 28-25 overtime victory Sunday - a win that boosted the Saints' confidence.

"Unity, that's what it shows," Grant said. "Unity of a team coming together. Twenty-eight seconds and you think the game's over. But the offense goes back out there and gets us in field goal range and we just dominated them in overtime. It was an all-around team effort."

With running back Deuce McAllister sidelined with a high ankle sprain, Aaron Stecker filled in with 106 yards rushing on 18 carries. Stecker was picked up as a free agent from Tampa Bay, and while he was expected to be McAllister's backup, coach Jim Haslett knew he could run effectively if needed.

"I'm more impressed with the way he pass protected and ran routes and caught the ball, than I am running." Haslett said. "Because I've seen him run. I know what kind of runner he is."

Stecker also had four receptions for 20 yards.

Aaron Brooks threw for 316 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, but it was the quarterback's poise and leadership that impressed Haslett. He led the tying drive to set up John Carney's 38-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in regulation, then helped New Orleans move into position for Carney's 31-yarder in overtime.

"I think Aaron's production has been pretty good since he's been here," Haslett said. "He's making really good decisions with the football. He got a lot of really big plays."

Haslett said Brooks' familiarity with the Saints' offense has helped.

"This is his fourth year starting in this system under the same coordinator," Haslett said.

New Orleans held the Rams to 78 yards rushing and pressured quarterback Marc Bulger, who was sacked five times.

Grant had three of the sacks, and said the win was exactly what the Saints needed.

"It was a great victory," Grant said. "The best one we've had. We stayed together as a team and got a victory as the whole unit. I think that's an outstanding job." Notes: The Saints came out of the game with only one serious injury. Wide receiver Talman Gardner has a high ankle sprain. It's not as bad as the one McAllister has, but will probably keep Gardner out of Sunday's game at Arizona. ... McAllister is still wearing a boot, Haslett said. He walked briefly without it on Saturday, but will still miss several games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign TE David Wells

The Patriots announced that they have signed TE David Wells. 
news

Report: Gilmore reports, starts on PUP

According to two reports from ESPN, Stephon Gilmore was present at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, while the Patriots PUP list was also set.
news

Campo de entrenamiento de los Patriots: Línea Defensiva

Veamos cómo llega la línea defensiva al training camp y qué posibilidades tiene cada miembro de permanecer en el equipo.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign TE David Wells

Report: Gilmore reports, starts on PUP

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Football Outsiders sees 2021 Pats rebound

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Training Camp Preview: Positional Battles to Watch

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots position battles before the start of training camp next week.

Boston Renegades Send-Off

After surprising the Boston Renegades last week with an offer to fly on the Patriots team plane to their national championship game, Mr. Kraft sends off the team in style from Gillette Stadium. The Renegades, Boston's women's professional tackle football team, travel to Canton, Ohio in search of their sixth franchise title on Saturday.

Matt Judon describes his transition from Baltimore to New England

New England Patriots LB Matthew Judon joins "Good Morning Football" to set expectations for Cam Newton and the New England Patriots in 2021.

Boston Renegades Receive Surprise Video Call from Robert Kraft

On July 24th, the Boston Renegades are headed to the WFAl National Championship in Canton, Ohio. This week, as they prepare to seek their sixth overall title for women's football in Boston, they received a surprise call from Robert Kraft.

Do Your Life: David Andrews

Tune in to the first episode of the series 'Do Your Life' which dives into David Andrews' life outside of football.

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising