Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

Go Behind the Scenes with the Patriots in Frankfurt!

Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

After Further Review: How Will the Patriots Approach the Quarterback Position Following the Bye Week?

Patriots to Focus on Self-Evaluation over the Bye Week

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Highlights | NFL Week 10

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/12: "Too many missed opportunities"

Mac Jones 11/12: "There's a lot of things I clearly need to do better"

David Andrews 11/12: "We've had opportunities, we just have to do a better job finishing"

Hunter Henry 11/12: "Not good enough in any aspect"

Jones and Douglas connect for 21-yards via underneath route

Ezekiel Elliott 15-yard catch and run moves Patriots inside Colts 10-yard line

Chad Ryland's 24-yard FG pulls Pats within a point vs. Colts

Salute To Service: Patriots celebrate Veterans Day with Operation Shower, pickleball tournaments, a visit to Ramstein Air Force Base and more

The New England Patriots didn't celebrate Veterans Day in the United States this year, but before, during, and after their trip to Germany, they still found ways to give back to members of our military.

Nov 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
Carolyn Mooney

Players on the New England Patriots weren't able to celebrate Veterans Day stateside this year, with an international game being played in Germany for Week 10.

Still, they found plenty of ways to celebrate and give back.

The Patriots Foundation hosted non-profit organization Operation Shower at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, also joining forces with PepsiCo, to provide a day of joy for 30 military moms and moms-to-be.

"A sincere thank you for your service. Thank you for what you're doing, and congratulations," Patriots long snapper and United States Navy Reserve Lieutenant Joe Cardona said while addressing the crowd at the event.

"I know my teammates would want to say the same. We appreciate you guys, thank you for coming out, and I hope you have a great experience here at Gillette. We're proud to support you."

Commander Billie Farrell of the USS Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned naval warship still afloat, was in attendance for the special occasion, where women received gifts, played games, and were served lunch.

Most of the women invited were spouses of active duty or deployed members of local military bases, though some were active duty service members themself.

Coming from a military himself, Deatrich Wise Jr. empathizes with their experience of navigating pregnancy and raising a new child alone.

"I came down here to just put some smiles on faces," Wise Jr. said.

"I know some of them have husbands who are active duty in the military and they can't be around. I know how hard it is to go through a pregnancy alone because when my wife was pregnant I was in season and going through training camp. She was going through it by herself, and I was just gone for hours. They're gone for months."

Photos: Patriots Foundation hosts Operation Shower

Nonprofit Operation Shower joined PepsiCo and the Patriots Foundation to provide a day of joy by hosting a group baby shower for military moms and moms-to-be on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The moms are the spouses of active duty or deployed members of local military bases, and in some cases, are active duty themselves. Patriots players Joe Cardona, Deatrich Wise, David Andrews, Azizi Hearn, Lawrence Guy, and Calvin Munson also made an appearance.

111523-OperationShower_Mooney0011-watermarked
1 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0636-watermarked
2 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0013-watermarked
3 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0095-watermarked
4 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney1072-watermarked
5 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney1076-watermarked
6 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney1154-watermarked
7 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0941-watermarked
8 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0789-watermarked
9 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney1021-watermarked
10 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0682-watermarked
11 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney1185-watermarked
12 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney1063-watermarked
13 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0838-watermarked
14 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0887-watermarked
15 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney1018-watermarked
16 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0298-watermarked
17 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0669-watermarked
18 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0910-watermarked
19 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0732-watermarked
20 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0613-watermarked
21 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0823-watermarked
22 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0513-watermarked
23 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0780-watermarked
24 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0711-watermarked
25 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0542-watermarked
26 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0676-watermarked
27 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0214-watermarked
28 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0449-watermarked
29 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0495-watermarked
30 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0250-watermarked
31 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0165-watermarked
32 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0082-watermarked
33 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111523-OperationShower_Mooney0051-watermarked
34 / 34
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
More from Salute To Service Month:

The Patriots Foundation has been giving back to service members since last week.

On Sat. Nov. 4, five TAPS families of fallen heroes attended a dinner at Gillette Stadium before being honored at Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

The following Tuesday, Cardona visited Milton Middle School for their Veterans Day Breakfast to talk about his experience in the military. Meanwhile, players including Cole Strange, Jahlani Tavai, Bryce Barringer, and Shaun Wade joined Patriots alumni Rick Cash and Dante Scarnecchia for a pickleball tournament with 60 members of the Massachusetts National Guard.

Photos: Patriots play pickleball with Massachusetts National Guard

Service members of the Massachusetts National Guard played pickleball with current and former Patriots players as part of Salute to Service month at the Kingsbury Club in Medfield on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The service members were joined by Shaun Wade, Bryce Baringer, Chad Ryland, Cole Strange, Myles Bryant, Jahlani Tavai, Azizi Hearn, Will Bradley-King, Breon Borders, Dante Scarnecchia, Rick Cash and Pat Patriot.

110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1460-watermarked
1 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1495-watermarked
2 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1327-watermarked
3 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1400-watermarked
4 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1048-watermarked
5 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1095-watermarked
6 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0465-watermarked
7 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0042-watermarked
8 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0320-watermarked
9 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1811-watermarked
10 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0705-watermarked
11 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0613-watermarked
12 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0586-watermarked
13 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0227-watermarked
14 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0194-watermarked
15 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0277-watermarked
16 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1827-watermarked
17 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0995-watermarked
18 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0983-watermarked
19 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1629-watermarked
20 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0902-watermarked
21 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1026-watermarked
22 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0635-watermarked
23 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1287-watermarked
24 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0964-watermarked
25 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0950-watermarked
26 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1240-watermarked
27 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1211-watermarked
28 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1181-watermarked
29 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1146-watermarked
30 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1875-watermarked
31 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1890-watermarked
32 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0726-watermarked
33 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1669-watermarked
34 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1741-watermarked
35 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1585-watermarked
36 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1528-watermarked
37 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0579-watermarked
38 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0011-watermarked
39 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney1857-watermarked
40 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
110723-VeteranPickleball_Mooney0381-watermarked
41 / 41
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
In partnership with Cross Insurance and Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, the Patriots Foundation and Gillette Stadium hosted a memorial called Boots on the Ground for Heroes on Nov. 10 featuring 7,026 boots on the field, each representing a U.S. service member who was killed in the Global War on Terror post 9/11.

While overseas in Germany, the Patriots Cheerleaders, Pat Patriot, and Vince Wilfork visited the Ramstein Air Base just south of Frankfurt to greet troops stationed out there for Veterans Day, and on Tuesday of this week, Josh Kraft, president of the New England Patriots, visited the New England Center and Home for Veterans in Boston to donate more than 1,000 canned goods to the cause.

Photos: Patriots Visit Ramstein Air Force Base

On Veterans day the Patriots Cheerleaders, Pat Patriot and Vince Wilfork visited Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.

IMG_6303-watermarked
1 / 9
IMG_6278-watermarked
2 / 9
IMG_6389-watermarked
3 / 9
IMG_6461-watermarked
4 / 9
IMG_6420-watermarked
5 / 9
IMG_6284-watermarked
6 / 9
IMG_6347-watermarked
7 / 9
IMG_6273-watermarked
8 / 9
IMG_6290-watermarked
9 / 9
Tying everything in on Salute To Service Month, police officers from cities and towns across Massachusetts and Rhode Island drove to Gillette Stadium on Thursday to pick up buckets filled with coats, snacks, and other essential items to distribute to homeless veterans.

Photos: Patriots Foundations hosts Coats 4 Vets

The Patriots Foundation invited police officers from cities and towns across Massachusetts and Rhode Island to drive to Gillette Stadium to pick up buckets filled with a coat, snacks, and other essential items to be delivered to areas in the state where there is a high need homeless veteran population on Thursday, Nov. 16. Volunteers were joined by Robert Kraft and Josh Kraft to help distribute 5,000 buckets to the officers.

111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney537-watermarked
1 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney445-watermarked
2 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney299-watermarked
3 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney559-watermarked
4 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney481-watermarked
5 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney440-watermarked
6 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney187-watermarked
7 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney264-watermarked
8 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney488-watermarked
9 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney684-watermarked
10 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney255-watermarked
11 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney343-watermarked
12 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney333-watermarked
13 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney740-watermarked
14 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney824-watermarked
15 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney151-watermarked
16 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney401-watermarked
17 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney108-watermarked
18 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney201-watermarked
19 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney572-watermarked
20 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney637-watermarked
21 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney586-watermarked
22 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney140-watermarked
23 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney008-watermarked
24 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney615-watermarked
25 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney129-watermarked
26 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney010-watermarked
27 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
111623-Coats4Vets_Mooney047-watermarked
28 / 28
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
news

Robert Kraft, Mac Jones and Rob Gronkowski show support for Lewiston, Maine ahead of rivalry football game

Members of the New England Patriots organization, past and present, sent messages to the Lewiston, Maine community in the aftermath of the state's most deadly mass shooting.
news

Patriots Cheerleader Molly Shelters is part of something bigger than herself, and wants all kids to experience that feeling of inclusion

New England Patriots Cheerleader and speech language pathologist Molly Shelters had her two worlds collide on Friday, with an appearance at the blue S.E.A.S. Autism Center.
news

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From school visits and block parties to Halloween celebrations, here's how the New England Patriots gave back in the community this week.
news

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

The New England Patriots and Revolution hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients, and the athletes fully embraced the space theme.
news

Strikes for Tykes: McCourty Twins pass torch to David Andrews to host charity bowling event

Upholding a longstanding New England Patriots tradition, David Andrews hosted the annual "Strikes for Tykes' bowling tournament benefiting Boston Medical Center.
news

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee attends Patriots game as Jonathan Jones' guest

After meeting at an Auburn gymnastics meet, New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones has forged a friendship with Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.
