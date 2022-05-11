Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed May 11 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

Patriots Sign Eight Rookie Free Agents

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

5 Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots Release LB Terez Hall

Here's how Mac Jones' jersey sales stacked up with rest of NFL

Strange But True: Raw O-line rookie could play immediate role

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots select Marcus Jones

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

Mac Jones gets shoutout during 'Family Guy' episode

Patriots Mailbag: Breaking down the draft

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

Patriots sixth-round pick Sam Roberts looks to make a big jump from Division 2 to his favorite professional team.

May 11, 2022 at 11:36 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Sam Roberts (98).
Photo by David Walden / Northwest Missouri Athletics
Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Sam Roberts (98).

For any NFL prospect, being drafted is a surreal moment, the culmination of years of hard work and both the arrival of a dream but also the start of a new more challenging journey. For Sam Roberts, a lesser-known Division Two prospect, it was even more special, not only receiving that special call but getting it from the New England Patriots of all teams.

The moment was captured on Roberts' social media, as the celebration erupted around him in a blur of joy and Pats jerseys.

"It was so ironic because he grew up a Patriots fan," said Roberts' college head coach at Northwest Missouri State, Rich Wright, adding that Roberts would often attend Sunday film sessions wearing a Patriots jersey. "After it was all done, I called him and I said, 'Who called you?' And he said, 'Coach… Coach [Belichick] called me.' And I go, 'How was that?' And he goes, 'I don't remember 'cuz I couldn't breathe.' He just said it was the most unbelievable thing I've ever experienced and that's just great. It's what it's all about."

Roberts' journey to the NFL from Division 2 isn't unlike the many others who have gone before him. Fell through the cracks in high school, dominated at the lower level while dealing with complications of a season disrupted and disbanded due to COVID-19 but making the most of his opportunities.

After playing both on the offensive and defensive lines during high school football in Waynesville, Missouri, Roberts made the permanent move to defense when he arrived at Northwest Missouri.

"We have all 32 teams come here every year, just because of the success of our program, and they'd roll into the complex and be like, 'Who the hell is that?'" said Wright of Roberts' impressive physique. "He's imposing. I mean, he is all of 6-foot-5, he's 295 pounds. He'll shake your hand from across the room.

"He's got a lot of natural snap. I've been blessed, I've had five defensive linemen play in the NFL. I've been to two Super Bowls of former defensive lineman and quite frankly, he's got more upside than anybody I've ever had here."

Roberts blocked a field goal and picked up a sack, an interception and two passes defensed in his first college season, even earning Honorable Mention All-MIAA as a freshman. He'd build on that in his second and third seasons, logging 23 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks before finding his senior season cancelled due to COVID-19.

"He finished his degree and had kind of contemplated going free agent [to the NFL] and was coming off of an abdominal injury, which he played through and really showed flashes of what he could do but didn't really show what he could do," said Wright. "I can remember walking with him out on the field and I just said, 'Sam, you need to come back for one more.' I said, if you put the type of tape I know you can put out there, you're gonna go from being a free agent to a draftee, so I guess I was prophetic from that standpoint."

Roberts did return in 2021 and had his best season yet serving as team captain and recording 6.5 sacks and 18.0 tackles-for-loss as he took his dominance to a new level, even winning the Cliff Harris Award as the top non-Division 1 defensive player in the country, while also being named First Team All-American and First Team All-MIAA.

"He's just one of those kids that's always done everything right. I was extremely proud of him. I had to explain to him who Cliff Harris was, you know, so I I'm old enough to remember him," said Wright, "I think for him, it kind of validated that he had arrived."

After wrapping up his final season, Roberts made his way to play in the Hula Bowl, earning a chance to go up against some NFL-bound competition.

"He is grown man strong and, and when he was at the Hula Bowl… Sam showed up and all these D1 guys are like whatever, and he threw them around like rag dolls," said Wright. "We had a tackle that was down there and he just said the tackle came back and he goes, 'How the hell you block this kid?' He goes, 'Welcome to my world every day.'"

Now Roberts enters a level playing field in the NFL where, if he produces, there will be no more questions about level of competition. His former coach thinks he has all the tools to be successful.

"I think he's got is his best football still in front of him. He's just starting to really figure out the position and with the type of coaching [in New England], I think he's gonna flourish. He's got a tremendous work ethic, very intrinsically motivated. He's gonna show up with complex every day and get after it," said Wright, adding that acquiring NFL technique will be Roberts' biggest challenge. "The thing that I think he needs to refine is just hand placement at times, having a good fit. He is so strong and has so much snap. I think that at times he can get away with that at this level and [in the NFL], that's not gonna be the case.

"We're not playing checkers anymore, we're playing chess. So, you've got some people at that level that are going to have his length and have strength and so that technique development's going to be what's important."

Roberts will arrive in Foxborough later this spring, as the page will quickly turn from the draft to OTAs and jumping into the deep end of professional football without much chance to catch his breath. But the potential is there and for a defense that already found one disruptive lineman in draft last season, Roberts could give them their second hit along the defensive line in as many drafts.

"He's got a chance to be special," said Wright. "Sixth-round draft choice, you say what you want. I've been doing this for 29 years and like I said, I've had guys that have played at that level. If he can figure it out, he's got a chance to have a good career."

Related Links

Patriots Draft Pick Profile

sam-roberts-draft-profile-card

Strengths: Excellent NFL build with broad shoulders and good length… Absolute man amongst boys in division two, often tossing multiple offensive lineman aside on his way to the ball… Quick and powerful first step off the ball helps him gain an instant advantage over blockers… Blocked three field goals and two PATs during his career… Strong hands to stack and shed lower level offensive linemen with ease... Plays with controlled violence that jumps off the film… named captain as senior, praised for leadership by coaches.

Weaknesses: Small school pedigree requires significant projection to the NFL level… Will need to develop NFL technique to deal with professional offensive linemen on every down… Development of two-gapping ability will be a key factor in winning a roster spot as a rotational defensive lineman.

Personal: 2021 Cliff Harris Award winner given to the best non-Division 1 defender… All-State and All-Conference as both a junior and senior at Waynesville High School in Missouri… First Team All-American as senior at NW Missouri St. as well as First Team All-MIAA… MIAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Comparable NFL player: Christian Barmore – Roberts' aggressive play mentality and burst off the snap often bring back memories of what the Patriots 2021 second-round pick flashed at Alabama and in his first season in New England. Roberts' brute strength flashes against lower competition and if it can translate to the pros, the Patriots will have found a second disruptive defensive lineman in two years and perhaps an ideal complement to Barmore.

By the Numbers

Table inside Article
YEARGPUAATOTALTFLYDSSACKSYDSPDFFFRINTYDS
2017121014246.014.01.03.020010
20181325255013.067.06.050.001000
20191230194910.051.05.041.040000
20211337246118.081.06.554.001000
TOTAL501028218447.0213.018.5148.062010

Workout Numbers

Roberts was not invited to the Combine. Below are his Pro Day Results.

Table inside Article
PLAYER NUMBERS2022 COMBINE AVERAGE
Height: 6-56-4
Weight: 295282
40 yards: 5.104.86
Bench (225): 2522
Vertical jump: 30.032.1
Long jump: N/A9’6”
Shuttle: N/A4.47
3-Cone: 7.827.37

What they're saying …

Dane Brugler/The Athletic: Roberts has a hulking build with massive shoulders and a pass rush predicated on power with his heavy hands, forceful rip moves and bully tactics. He has a strong upper half in the run game but needs to refine his technique to leverage gaps. He blocked five kicks in college (three FGs, two PATs). Overall, Roberts' core stiffness will be easier to spot vs. NFL blockers, but he fires out of his stance with urgent power to fit in a rotation as a penetrating three-technique.

Related Content

news

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Running back Pierre Strong may be the next in line to fill the passing back role in New England.

news

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

An in-depth look at the football journey of one of New England's 2022 sixth-round draft choices, offensive lineman Chasen Hines of LSU.

news

5 Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Here are five fascinating things that stood out from Jerod Mayo's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast.

news

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

news

Strange But True: Raw O-line rookie could play immediate role

An in-depth look at the football journey of New England's 2022 first-round draft choice, offensive lineman Cole Strange of Chattanooga.

news

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Unlike in the past, many of the national draft experts weren't overly impressed with the Patriots weekend.

news

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2022 draft

The Patriots selected 10 players in the 2022 draft, here are the key takeaways from the haul.

news

'22 Draft Day 3: Patriots pick up seven more rookies

Recapping what the Patriots did during Rounds 4 through 7 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Analysis: Day 2 and 3 all about speed

Bill Belichick focused on adding speed to the roster with many of his Day 2 and 3 picks.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots Day 3 draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots Day 2 draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

How two Patriots fans found love en route to Super Bowl LIII

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

Patriots Sign Eight Rookie Free Agents

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Nelson Agholor 5/10: "My goal is to make it a memorable season"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media during his video conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.2

Patriots Draft Throwback: James White

As we celebrate the 8-year anniversary of New England drafting James White, we look back at some of his top plays in a Patriots uniform, including his game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI. The former Wisconsin Badger running back was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has gone on to be a Patriots team captain and 3-time Super Bowl champion.

Patriots All Access: Draft Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we wrap up the 2022 NFL Draft with an exclusive look inside the Patriots draft room as draft decisions were being finalized. Plus, an inside look at No. 1 selection Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

James White's Police Ride-Along for Lights On! Program

Patriots running back and captain James White joined the New Bedford Police Department for an afternoon of distributing repair vouchers for local drivers who were pulled over for a broken headlight or taillight. White's ride-along was part of the Lights On! program, an initiative the Kraft Family helped launch last December and aims to improve the relationship between local law enforcement and the general public.

Terrance Mitchell 5/5: "I think every kid growing up in this era wanted to play for the Patriots"

Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell addresses the media on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Hear from Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton, and Marcus Jones on their 2022 NFL Draft experience and more.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising