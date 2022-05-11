Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

Roberts blocked a field goal and picked up a sack, an interception and two passes defensed in his first college season, even earning Honorable Mention All-MIAA as a freshman. He'd build on that in his second and third seasons, logging 23 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks before finding his senior season cancelled due to COVID-19.

"He finished his degree and had kind of contemplated going free agent [to the NFL] and was coming off of an abdominal injury, which he played through and really showed flashes of what he could do but didn't really show what he could do," said Wright. "I can remember walking with him out on the field and I just said, 'Sam, you need to come back for one more.' I said, if you put the type of tape I know you can put out there, you're gonna go from being a free agent to a draftee, so I guess I was prophetic from that standpoint."

Roberts did return in 2021 and had his best season yet serving as team captain and recording 6.5 sacks and 18.0 tackles-for-loss as he took his dominance to a new level, even winning the Cliff Harris Award as the top non-Division 1 defensive player in the country, while also being named First Team All-American and First Team All-MIAA.

"He's just one of those kids that's always done everything right. I was extremely proud of him. I had to explain to him who Cliff Harris was, you know, so I I'm old enough to remember him," said Wright, "I think for him, it kind of validated that he had arrived."

After wrapping up his final season, Roberts made his way to play in the Hula Bowl, earning a chance to go up against some NFL-bound competition.

"He is grown man strong and, and when he was at the Hula Bowl… Sam showed up and all these D1 guys are like whatever, and he threw them around like rag dolls," said Wright. "We had a tackle that was down there and he just said the tackle came back and he goes, 'How the hell you block this kid?' He goes, 'Welcome to my world every day.'"

Now Roberts enters a level playing field in the NFL where, if he produces, there will be no more questions about level of competition. His former coach thinks he has all the tools to be successful.

"I think he's got is his best football still in front of him. He's just starting to really figure out the position and with the type of coaching [in New England], I think he's gonna flourish. He's got a tremendous work ethic, very intrinsically motivated. He's gonna show up with complex every day and get after it," said Wright, adding that acquiring NFL technique will be Roberts' biggest challenge. "The thing that I think he needs to refine is just hand placement at times, having a good fit. He is so strong and has so much snap. I think that at times he can get away with that at this level and [in the NFL], that's not gonna be the case.

"We're not playing checkers anymore, we're playing chess. So, you've got some people at that level that are going to have his length and have strength and so that technique development's going to be what's important."

Roberts will arrive in Foxborough later this spring, as the page will quickly turn from the draft to OTAs and jumping into the deep end of professional football without much chance to catch his breath. But the potential is there and for a defense that already found one disruptive lineman in draft last season, Roberts could give them their second hit along the defensive line in as many drafts.