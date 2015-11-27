Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Dec 29 2022 - 03:00 PM | Sun Jan 01 2023 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bengals presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones dials launch codes to Bourne for 32-yard gain in fourth quarter

Samsonite Make Your Case: Getting Defensive

After entering the season with several question marks, the Patriots defense has emerged one of the best in the league.

Nov 27, 2015 at 05:50 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

The Patriots lost almost their entire secondary during the offseason, leaving the defense facing many questions heading into the season. With second-year corner Malcolm Butler representing the most accomplished cover man remaining, there were more than few folks who believed the defense would struggle.

That wasn't necessarily a huge concern, however, because Tom Brady and the offense figured to pick up the slack. With a bevy of weapons at his disposal, Brady was a good bet to make up for any shortcomings on defense and allow the Patriots to continue their winning ways.

That's exactly how the season opened for New England as the Patriots won early on despite allowing opponents to score 30 and 27 points in wins over Buffalo and Indianapolis. But things began to change gradually as injuries began to impact the offense and the production began to drop. Conversely, the defense has been terrific and entered Week 12 as the No. 1 scoring unit in the NFL.

Suddenly, the defense wasn't just a complementary part of the Patriots success. But can it continue, even if the offense continues to struggle?

That's where we're focusing this week for our Samsonite Make Your Case question this week: Is the Patriots defense capable to winning games for the offense?

80x80-paul-perillo-headshot-2015.png

PFW's Paul Perillo says ...

Yes

7cb618e90c2342739157cc7e16e3a69b.jpg

Throughout the offseason and even into the start of the regular season I was quite skeptical of the defense. I wasn't convinced a strong front seven could make up for a weak secondary and hold teams in check for long stretches of time.

But as the season has progressed that's exactly what's happening and I see no reason why that can't continue. Malcolm Butler has been solid as the No. 1 corner and the front is stopping the run and putting heat on the passer well enough to cover for any other deficiencies.

Through 11 weeks of football nobody allowed fewer points than the 182 surrendered by the Patriots. Even if the offense continues to search for answers and the production drops, the defense is capable to steadying the ship. Hopefully we won't have to find out the answer to this question, but I now have faith that the defense can be more than just along for the ride.
--PP

80x80-andy-hart-headshot-2015.png

PFW's Andy Hart says ...

No

Every week I watch the Patriots play and the opponent has receivers open all over the field only to have the quarterback fail to take advantage. On the few occasions when they've faced a competent quarterback – like Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger - the opponent has enjoyed plenty of success.

The good news is the Patriots won't face many quarterbacks with the ability to inflict much damage. But in the playoffs there will come a time when the offense will struggle and the defense will need to win a game against a quality offense. I'm not sure I'm ready to say that will happen in such a scenario.

I will admit that I've been pleasantly surprised by the defense's ability to stop the run, but until the secondary can improve I'll be concerned about the passing game. At some point the quarterback won't miss those throws and when that happens, the offense will have to pick up the slack.
--AH

Now it's your turn to cast a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll question.

[wysifield-embeddedpoll|eid="388286"|type="embeddedpoll"|view_mode="full"]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Marcus Jones and Three Others for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

The Patriots will be short-handed in the secondary against Miami's explosive passing attack.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

The writers of Patriots.com preview an AFC East divisional battle between the Patriots and Dolphins with a spot in the playoffs on the line.

news

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

The Patriots need a win to stay alive in the playoff race.

news

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After 15 games it's clear the Patriots offense is in need of change.

news

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Is the Patriots second-half offense sustainable moving forward?

news

Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?

Answering your mailbag questions as we head into Week 17.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

The Patriots comeback bid fell short at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

news

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

How will the Patriots secondary match up against the Bengals receivers?

news

Analysis: Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve, Sign LS Tucker Addington to 53-Man Roster, Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

The Patriots made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Saturday's game vs. the Bengals.

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The New England Patriots (+3) are back home in Foxboro for a Saturday Showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are five bets we'll be watching on Christmas Eve.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The writers of Patriots.com preview a major conference clash for the Patriots against the Bengals.

news

Introducing the Patriots Newest Three-Phase Weapon, Marcus Jones

The Patriots rookie has made an instant-impact on offense, defense, and special teams.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Marcus Jones and Three Others for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 12/30:"My focus is on the Miami Dolphins"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, December 30, 2022.

One-On-One with Devin McCourty

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots captain and defensive back Devin McCourty and he talks about coming back after the teams recent losses. Devin also talks about playing to make it into the playoffs

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 17

We check in with Paul Perillo and Tamara Brown to see the current Playoff Picture for the Patriots going into Week 17.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bengals Recap, Dolphins are Coming to Town, 1-on-1 w/Jakobi Meyers

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots loss against the Bengals, and preview the Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakobi Meyers.

Belestrator: Previewing the Dolphins Playmakers on Offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Dolphins offensive playmakers WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Raheem Mostert, and WR Tyreek Hill on this episode of the Belestrator.

Matthew Judon 12/29: "We still have something to fight for"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising