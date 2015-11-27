Samsonite Make Your Case: Getting Defensive

The Patriots lost almost their entire secondary during the offseason, leaving the defense facing many questions heading into the season. With second-year corner Malcolm Butler representing the most accomplished cover man remaining, there were more than few folks who believed the defense would struggle.

That wasn't necessarily a huge concern, however, because Tom Brady and the offense figured to pick up the slack. With a bevy of weapons at his disposal, Brady was a good bet to make up for any shortcomings on defense and allow the Patriots to continue their winning ways.

That's exactly how the season opened for New England as the Patriots won early on despite allowing opponents to score 30 and 27 points in wins over Buffalo and Indianapolis. But things began to change gradually as injuries began to impact the offense and the production began to drop. Conversely, the defense has been terrific and entered Week 12 as the No. 1 scoring unit in the NFL.

Suddenly, the defense wasn't just a complementary part of the Patriots success. But can it continue, even if the offense continues to struggle?