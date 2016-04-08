Samsonite Make Your Case: International Love

At the recently completed NFL owners meetings in Florida, there was plenty of talk about the possibility of the league expanding its International Series into different countries. The league has held games in London for the past several years, and the Patriots have been part of two of those games - in 2009 against Tampa Bay and again in 2012 against St. Louis.

Now the NFL is looking into the possibility of expanding its horizon even further with venues such as Mexico, Canada, Germany and China being broached as alternatives. The NFL has even considered moving the 2017 Pro Bowl to Brazil, further adding to the list of potential suitors.

Based on the discussions at the meetings the league certainly appears to be serious about its international endeavors. So with that in mind we figured we offer our two cents as to which countries make the most sense for regular-season games in the future.