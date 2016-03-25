Samsonite Make Your Case: Return on Investment

PFW's Paul Perillo says...

James White

Most of our readers know I have an unhealthy obsession with James White but that's not the only reason he's my candidate to enjoy a breakout season. White will likely be the passing back to start the season assuming Dion Lewis needs a little more time to get to 100 percent following his ACL surgery. That will give him plenty of opportunities to shine at the start of the season.

I feel White will be even better than he was last year because he won't be asked to do quite as much. Assuming all of the other weapons - Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Martellus Bennett, Chris Hogan - are healthy to start the season, White could be the forgotten guy for opposing defenses, much like Lewis was at the start of 2015.

White proved he can catch the ball and make plays for the Patriots last year. Now, with more experience under his belt and some trust from Tom Brady he'll prove worthy of handling even more responsibility. He and Lewis will eventually form a dynamic tandem out of the backfield.

--PP

Now it's your turn to cast a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll question.