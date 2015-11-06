Samsonite Make Your Case: Rookie of the Mid-Year

The Patriots are preparing to take on Washington in their Week 9 clash in Foxborough on Sunday, looking to improve to 8-0 at the midpoint of the season. Obviously the team has performed well throughout the first half and it's a natural time to assess things moving forward.

Beyond the normal superlatives that go along with established stars like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, as well as the incredible efforts of players such as Jamie Collins, Dont'a Hightower and Stephen Gostkowski, we thought it would a good time to look at some of the lesser-known contributors.

Specifically, with a half a season under their belts we felt it was a good opportunity to look at the rookie class. Several –David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Tre' Jackson – have received plenty of playing time along the offensive line. Long snapper Joe Cardona has stepped right in and performed well. Geneo Grissom, Malcom Brown and Jordan Richards have been contributors on defense.