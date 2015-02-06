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Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Feeling

The Patriots thrilling victory over Seattle captured the team's fourth Super Bowl, but which of the four is best?

Feb 06, 2015 at 01:23 AM
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PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

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Choosing between titles is like asking which child you love best. They're all special in their own way and obviously are remembered fondly. But unlike actual children, you are allowed to choose which Super Bowl title is the best.

Is it the first, back in 2001 when a young Tom Brady and the Patriots shocked the world by beating the Rams? What about 2003 when the Patriots won the title despite "hating their coach?" And few will ever forget the roller coaster ride that was 2014, which was capped off with one of the most memorable Super Bowls in history.

This week's Samsonite Make Your Case question caps off a long and wild Super Bowl ride by asking: Which Patriots Super Bowl title is your favorite?

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PFW's Paul Perillo says ...

2014

Given everything that went into it - the nature of the game, the quality of the opponent, the turbulence of September and the more recent criticisms over the deflategate - this title will be the one I most fondly remember. It's easy to think back to the previous three championships and just assume that things were better, but consider everything the 2014 Patriots dealt with. It seemed like the entire world outside of New England wanted the Patriots to lose, and considering how talented Seattle is it was not difficult to envision a scenario in which that could happen. But Tom Brady broke from his "decline" and rallied the Patriots to the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in Super Bowl history. And an undrafted free agent cornerback named Malcolm Butler made sure the comeback stood up. Not sure anything could top this one.
- PP

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PFW's Andy Hart says ...

2001

Super Bowl XXXVI

Super Bowl XXXVI

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There's nothing like the first time and for me nothing will top Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans. Tom Brady was a fourth-string quarterback just a year before, and when Drew Bledsoe went down it seemed a bad team was only going to get worse. Then Brady did his thing and all of a sudden the Patriots were in the Super Bowl. But unlike this year, few thought New England could compete with the mighty Rams. One local columnist predicted the Patriots to lose, 73-0. Instead, Brady led a remarkable last-minute drive to the winning field goal even though John Madden was saying the Patriots should take a knee and play for overtime. Add in the incredible turmoil our nation was going through at the time and the Patriots victory seemed even more fitting. They're all memorable but none more so than the first.
- AH

Now it's your turn to cast a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll question.

http://polldaddy.com/poll/8638456/

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