Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Feeling

Given everything that went into it - the nature of the game, the quality of the opponent, the turbulence of September and the more recent criticisms over the deflategate - this title will be the one I most fondly remember. It's easy to think back to the previous three championships and just assume that things were better, but consider everything the 2014 Patriots dealt with. It seemed like the entire world outside of New England wanted the Patriots to lose, and considering how talented Seattle is it was not difficult to envision a scenario in which that could happen. But Tom Brady broke from his "decline" and rallied the Patriots to the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in Super Bowl history. And an undrafted free agent cornerback named Malcolm Butler made sure the comeback stood up. Not sure anything could top this one.

- PP