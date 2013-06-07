Samsonite Make Your Case: Tim Tebow to New England?

No!

It's all fine and dandy that Belichick felt the need to clear the air and let the world know that he doesn't hate Tebow as a player. But that doesn't change anything. Tebow is a side-show distraction. He's a quarterback who lacks the ability to drop back, scan a defense and make an accurate throw. Last time I checked, those were prerequisites to play quarterback in New England. On multiple occasions Tebow has reportedly bristled at the option of doing more or playing another position other than quarterback. Tebow is a circus and a headache that Belichick and the Patriots just don't need. If Tebow ever plays again, it won't be in New England.

*--AH