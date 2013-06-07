Samsonite Make Your Case: Tim Tebow to New England?

Tim Tebow is the most polarizing athlete of our time. He's one of the all-time great college football players. He's led an NFL team to the playoffs and huge postseason upset victory.
Right now, he's also out of work and his professional football future is very much in doubt.
But for some reason, his name just won't stay out of the news cycle in New England.
This week Bill Belichick veered from his usual standard operating procedures to make his personal opinions of Tebow quite clear, feeling the need to clear up a month-old Yahoo! Sports report that said the coach hated the former Heisman Trophy winner as a player.
Belichick told ESPNBoston.com that "it's unfortunate that something so inaccurate was reported."
As the quote from Dumb and Dumber goes ... "So you're telling me there's a chance?"
Now that Belichick says he doesn't hate Tebow, wouldn't the best way for him to prove that be to sign him?
So that leads us to this week's simple and yet controversial Samsonite Make Your Case question – Will Tim Tebow every play for the Patriots?
Remember, this isn't about whether you want Tim Tebow to play for the Patriots, it's whether Bill Belichick will ever bring the quarterback to Foxborough.
Paul Perillo says...
Yes!
Bill Belichick likes Tim Tebow. Belichick has a reputation for putting players in position to succeed – maximizing their strengths and covering up their weaknesses. He has a solid relationship with Tebow and his college coach, Urban Meyer. Current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels drafted Tebow in the first round when he was running the show in Denver. New England is a place where versatility is lauded. Tom Brady is the perfect guy to squash the media controversy of a jack-of-all-trades backup quarterback like Tebow. It just makes too much sense. At some point Tebow will be a Patriot.
*--PP
Andy Hart says...
No!
It's all fine and dandy that Belichick felt the need to clear the air and let the world know that he doesn't hate Tebow as a player. But that doesn't change anything. Tebow is a side-show distraction. He's a quarterback who lacks the ability to drop back, scan a defense and make an accurate throw. Last time I checked, those were prerequisites to play quarterback in New England. On multiple occasions Tebow has reportedly bristled at the option of doing more or playing another position other than quarterback. Tebow is a circus and a headache that Belichick and the Patriots just don't need. If Tebow ever plays again, it won't be in New England.
*--AH
*
Now it's the fans' turn to cast their vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
http://polldaddy.com/poll/7160212/