Samsonite Make Your Case: What to do with Butler

The Patriots have quite a few quality players who will become free agents at the end of the 2016 season if they do not reach contract extensions before then. Many of those key performers are on the defensive side of the ball with starters Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins, Jabaal Sheard, Malcolm Butler and Rob Ninkovich representing just a handful of the potential free agents.

Earlier this week ESPNBoston.com had an item indicating that Butler was telling friends and teammates that he "plans to push for an adjustment to his contract before the 2016 season." The report speculated that it was possible the contract was a reason that Butler was among the 17 Patriots not seen on the field last week when the media was allowed to watch an OTA workout in Foxborough.

Subsequent reports indicated that Butler was happy and intended to be with the team at OTAs, and with just two years of service under his belt the corner's options are limited. The rules of the CBA say any exclusive rights free agent must report to his team within 30 days of the regular season in order to be eligible to earn an accrued season, which for Butler would be vital in order for him to reach restricted free agent status.

So, the idea of a hold out in camp would seem far-fetched. But that doesn't mean the Butler situation isn't worth monitoring. The Patriots clearly don't need to address it at this point, but an argument could be made that it may be wise to do so. By extending Butler before the season it's certainly plausible that the Patriots could save money on a long-term deal that could potentially be much higher if he hits the restricted free agent market coming off a second Pro Bowl season.