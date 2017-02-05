SB LI Analysis: The best ever

Confidently talking all week, Atlanta was playing even more so as owners of a 21-3 halftime lead.

The second half saw little improvement by the Patriots at first. But that was only to set up the most improbable, remarkable comeback in Super Bowl history.

"God is great," special teams co-captain Matthew Slater declared. "This is humbling, really humbling. We knew it would be tough, but we just kept believing. We just kept believing."

"Unbelievable," WR Julian Edelman said afterward. "It's the microcosm of our life, our season. Mental toughness, believe, do your job, work hard, and we'd be champions. We broke the cardinal sin, turned the ball over, but we never quit. We never quit."

Leading 28-3, Atlanta appeared to prove just too fast and too determined. Youth doesn't always trump experience, but it certainly did in this case... Or so everyone thought.

Everyone except the Patriots, who somehow rejuvenated when all hope seemed lost.

While the Falcons played brash and buoyant most of the night, and the Patriots seemed sluggish and senescent for most of the contest, Atlanta – despite its early vigor – couldn't outlast the far more seasoned Patriots, led by their ageless wonder of a leader, Brady.

"We knew we had to come out in the second half and play no matter what," explained WR Danny Amendola, who made numerous clutch catches. "They were coming at us with a lot of things. We just wanted to be resilient, mentally tough, and we got it. We never felt we were out of the game."

There were so many big plays on both sides of the ball. LB Dont'a Hightower's third-down strip-sack of Ryan will be remembered as the biggest on defense.

"Man, I'm just doing what my teammates expect me to do," Hightower stated.

Meanwhile, Edelman's miracle grab off a deflected pass – well, let's just say it might make Patriots fans forever forget the name David Tyree.

"That was one of the greatest catches I've ever seen," crowed Brady. "I don't know how he caught it."

Once New England cut Atlanta's lead to 28-20, you could sense that the game was destined for overtime. And when New England won the overtime coin toss, you knew – you just knew! – that Brady would drive his team to a title-winning touchdown.

Fans got what they wanted, and then some. When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared on-stage with team owner Robert Kraft, the New England faithful drowned out Goodell's words by showering him with boos as the celebratory confetti continued to fall.

It was exactly the kind of story-book, Hollywood, dream-come-true scenario that leaves you absolutely speechless.

"I ain't got no words, man," Hightower conceded.

"It's an amazing feeling," offered RB James White, who carried the game-winning touchdown. "We have a great group of guys. I wouldn't want to have it any other way with these guys."

"We all brought each other back," Brady declared afterward. "We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle… Everyone rose to the occasion in the second half and overtime.

"This is unbelievable," he admitted, before adding, trophy aloft, "We're bringing this sucker home!"

"These guys played like champions when it counted the most," Belichick told reporters afterward. "They deserved to be champions. They earned it tonight."

When Kraft addressed the crowd, his comments encapsulated the evening perfectly.