Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

May 10, 2021 at 10:07 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

stevenson-scouting-report-2021-DraftArticle-PDC2

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson.

Rhamondre Stevenson

  • RB, 6-0, 246
  • Oklahoma
  • Las Vegas, Nev.
  • 4th round, 120th overall

Strengths: Surprisingly nimble despite his bulkier frame; powerful, bruising running style; doesn't go down easily; has demonstrated ability to catch passes out of the backfield; special teams potential.

Weaknesses: Could improve in blitz-pickup and pass protection technique; often slow to get to the outside; tendency to improvise, resulting in inconsistent ability to read blocks and hit holes.

Personal: Majored in human relations at Oklahoma; led Sooners in rushing last season, despite missing first five games; began his college career at Cerritos, a junior college in California; named High School Player of the Year by Las Vegas Sun as a junior.

Comparable NFL players: Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens), LeGarrette Blount (retired) – Two big-bodied ball carriers known for their hard-hitting rushing style, particularly in short-yardage situations.

By the numbers

RUSHING

Table inside Article
YEAR GP GS ATT. YDS. Y/ATT. Y/GM. TD LG
2019 13 0 64 515 8.0 39.6 6 75
2020 6 5 101 665 6.6 110.8 7 50
TOTAL 19 5 165 1180 7.2 62.1 13 75

RECEIVING

Table inside Article
YEAR REC. YDS. Y/REC. Y/GM. TD LG
2019 10 87 8.7 6.7 0 23
2020 18 211 11.7 35.2 0 45
TOTAL 28 298 10.6 15.7 0 45
Stevenson_Rhamondre

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 227 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma

Pro Day numbers *    

  • Height: 5-11     
  • Weight: 231       
  • 40 yards: 4.63      
  • Bench (225): 15         
  • Vertical jump: 31.5                    
  • Long jump: 9'04"    
  • Shuttle: 4.15      
  • Cone: 7.09      

* Combine comparison unavailable because 2021 Combine was cancelled.

What they're saying …

"New England adds more power and physicality to its backfield with this pick. Stevenson, a JUCO transfer, isn't the most versatile back and he comes with some maturity questions, but he's the type of punishing runner Bill Belichick likes – don't be surprised if he has a couple games with 15-20 touches as a rookie." ~ Mark Dulgerian, NFL.com

"If you can keep him [running] north and south, then [Stevenson]'s going to do some damage." ~ Unnamed area scout for an NFC team, as told to NFL.com

Advertising