Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson.
Rhamondre Stevenson
- RB, 6-0, 246
- Oklahoma
- Las Vegas, Nev.
- 4th round, 120th overall
Strengths: Surprisingly nimble despite his bulkier frame; powerful, bruising running style; doesn't go down easily; has demonstrated ability to catch passes out of the backfield; special teams potential.
Weaknesses: Could improve in blitz-pickup and pass protection technique; often slow to get to the outside; tendency to improvise, resulting in inconsistent ability to read blocks and hit holes.
Personal: Majored in human relations at Oklahoma; led Sooners in rushing last season, despite missing first five games; began his college career at Cerritos, a junior college in California; named High School Player of the Year by Las Vegas Sun as a junior.
Comparable NFL players: Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens), LeGarrette Blount (retired) – Two big-bodied ball carriers known for their hard-hitting rushing style, particularly in short-yardage situations.
By the numbers
RUSHING
|YEAR
|GP
|GS
|ATT.
|YDS.
|Y/ATT.
|Y/GM.
|TD
|LG
|2019
|13
|0
|64
|515
|8.0
|39.6
|6
|75
|2020
|6
|5
|101
|665
|6.6
|110.8
|7
|50
|TOTAL
|19
|5
|165
|1180
|7.2
|62.1
|13
|75
RECEIVING
|YEAR
|REC.
|YDS.
|Y/REC.
|Y/GM.
|TD
|LG
|2019
|10
|87
|8.7
|6.7
|0
|23
|2020
|18
|211
|11.7
|35.2
|0
|45
|TOTAL
|28
|298
|10.6
|15.7
|0
|45
Pro Day numbers *
- Height: 5-11
- Weight: 231
- 40 yards: 4.63
- Bench (225): 15
- Vertical jump: 31.5
- Long jump: 9'04"
- Shuttle: 4.15
- Cone: 7.09
* Combine comparison unavailable because 2021 Combine was cancelled.
What they're saying …
"New England adds more power and physicality to its backfield with this pick. Stevenson, a JUCO transfer, isn't the most versatile back and he comes with some maturity questions, but he's the type of punishing runner Bill Belichick likes – don't be surprised if he has a couple games with 15-20 touches as a rookie." ~ Mark Dulgerian, NFL.com
"If you can keep him [running] north and south, then [Stevenson]'s going to do some damage." ~ Unnamed area scout for an NFC team, as told to NFL.com