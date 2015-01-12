Scouting the Matchups: Containing Luck

In the first meeting the New England front was able to do a great job of not allowing him to escape. Luck scrambled three times for 15 yards that night, and he wasn't able to much damage on the rare occasions when he got himself out of trouble along the perimeter.

While he was sacked just once during the game, Luck also didn't break down the defense outside of the pocket the way he has countless times during his brief three-year career. Never was this more apparent than during Indy's wild card win over Cincinnati when he was flushed to the right by a Bengals blitz, stepped up toward the line of scrimmage and fired a perfect bomb to Moncrief for a touchdown. It was vintage Luck.

In order for the Patriots to make sure that doesn't happen on Sunday they're going to need to be aware of the pass-rush discipline. Rob Ninkovich and Chandler Jones need to be under control rushing on the edges so Luck isn't able to step inside their wide routes and escape toward the perimeter. Ninkovich is particularly adept at this tactic and generally does a nice job of staying under control.

The pass rushers will also need some help from the linebackers. Jamie Collins and Dont'a Hightower possess the type of athleticism that can help neutralize mobile quarterbacks. One or both might be asked to spy Luck on occasion to prevent him from stepping around trouble in order to buy time. Collins in particular should be able to prevent any "cheap" rushing yards that might allow the Colts to move the chains on plays when the coverage is otherwise sound.

But the idea of staying under control and keeping Luck under wraps is easier said than done. He appears to be more poised and effective than he was even two months ago when the Patriots last saw him. He posted the first road playoff victory of his career and now will get the opportunity to take his team to the Super Bowl.

So, expecting Luck to collapse under the pressure is probably not a wise course of action. Instead the Patriots defense will need to be much better than it was against Baltimore, because this time it's facing a much more dangerous attack.