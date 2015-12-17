Scouting the Matchups: Defense too much for young Mariota

OTHER FACTORS

The last time they played at home, the Patriots were booed off the field at halftime and wound up allowing 35 unanswered points before a late rally that ultimately fell short. That is not how New England is accustomed to playing at home or in the month of December. This is the generally the time of year when the Patriots play their best football, so it'd be a major surprise if they followed up the Philadelphia game two weeks ago with another clunker against a last-place team. Their most recent setbacks have also put them in a position where they must now fight for playoff seeding, so every game matters, even if it's not the most appealing matchup on paper. The Titans are on their way to another sub-.500 finish, and the possibility of playing spoiler probably won't be enough to overcome the severe gap in talent between these two teams. Advantage: PATRIOTS