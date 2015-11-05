Scouting the Matchups: Patriots a tough matchup for any running back

WHEN THE PATRIOTS RUN

This is a tough matchup to pick on a weekly basis because the Patriots base their run-game usage on what the opponent is capable of doing. Dion Lewis has been banged up, but LeGarrette Blount is typically the guy who receives the bulk of the carries on the occasions when the Patriots want to try to run the ball. That may be the case this week against a porous Redskins run defense. The Patriots also have issues with depth on the offensive line, which could dictate how they utilize the run game despite Washington's struggles. The Redskins have ranked in the bottom third in run defense throughout the year despite forcing a decent amount of fumbles, so the Patriots will probably put more of an emphasis on running the football as they would against a team with a more dominant front seven. Whether or not Blount & Co. can take advantage for a full game is debatable but the yards will pile up late when the Patriots are grinding out the clock. Advantage: PATRIOTS