Scouting the Matchups: Patriots are peaking offensively

WHEN THE PATRIOTS RUN

As helpless as Dallas has looked defensively at times this season, the front seven has been fairly stout against the run, allowing an average of 91.8 rushing yards per game. A lot of that has to do with the score in some of those games. The Falcons, for example, ditched the run in order to rally from behind to beat Dallas in Week 3. The Patriots aren't likely to trail by multiple touchdowns in this game, not with Brandon Weeden at the helm for Dallas, so chances are they'll be able to mix in the run with the pass the way they did so effortlessly against Jacksonville. With Dion Lewis weaving his way through traffic and LeGarrette Blount as the finisher at the goal line, the Patriots are suddenly peaking offensively. advantage: PATRIOTS