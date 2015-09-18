Scouting the Matchups: Patriots efforts up front will be key

WHEN THE PATRIOTS PASS

There's no denying Tom Brady and his ability to adjust under pressure, but Buffalo's pass rush, led by ends Mario Williams and Jerry Hughes and dominant tackles Marcell Dareus and Kyle Williams, is arguably the best in the NFL. The Bills led the league in sacks in 2014 and return everyone on the front four. Add to that the presence of Ryan in his first year at the helm, and it's a dangerous combination against a New England offensive line playing without injured center Bryan Stork. The Patriots have no choice but to readjust their lineup, which means Nate Solder won't get as much help on the left side as he did a year ago. It could be a field day for Hughes if the Patriots don't come up with a way to add extra protection up front. Advantage: Bills