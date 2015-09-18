Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Nov 17 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Mac Jones 11/16: "Nail the opportunity when it's there"

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Cleveland Browns

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to Falcons

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Browns 

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

Scouting the Matchups: Patriots efforts up front will be key

Sep 18, 2015 at 07:40 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

WHEN THE PATRIOTS RUN

One of the top defenses in the NFL last season presumably got even better with the addition of new head coach Rex Ryan, a defensive whiz adept at drawing up schemes to confuse and bewilder the Patriots during his six-year stint with the Jets in New York. The Bills are generally lauded for their outstanding pass rush, but linebackers Nigel Bradham and Preston Brown, the team's top two tacklers in 2014, are back for another season, and 10-year vet Manny Lawson will play a larger role this year as the strongside linebacker with Brandon Spikes no longer in Buffalo. The Patriots will welcome back LeGarrette Blount this week following his one-game suspension, but uncertainty on the offensive line makes this is a tall task for the running game. Advantage: Bills

20150918-patriots-run.png

WHEN THE BILLS RUN

The three-headed monster of C.J. Spiller, Fred Jackson and Anthony Dixon, monstrous in name only, has finally been disbanded in Buffalo. Spiller and Jackson are gone, and the Bills have a lead back in ex-Philadelphia Eagle LeSean McCoy, who rushed for 1,319 yards last season and has cracked the 1,000-yard plateau four times in six NFL seasons. There are always questions about durability with McCoy, but the bigger question mark is Buffalo's new-look offensive line, anchored by Richie Incognito and rookie John Miller. The Bills have to run the ball successfully in order to win, which won't be easy against New England's front seven, arguably its best in the past 10 seasons. The Patriots efforts up front will be key. Advantage: Patriots

20150918-bills-run.png

WHEN THE PATRIOTS PASS

There's no denying Tom Brady and his ability to adjust under pressure, but Buffalo's pass rush, led by ends Mario Williams and Jerry Hughes and dominant tackles Marcell Dareus and Kyle Williams, is arguably the best in the NFL. The Bills led the league in sacks in 2014 and return everyone on the front four. Add to that the presence of Ryan in his first year at the helm, and it's a dangerous combination against a New England offensive line playing without injured center Bryan Stork. The Patriots have no choice but to readjust their lineup, which means Nate Solder won't get as much help on the left side as he did a year ago. It could be a field day for Hughes if the Patriots don't come up with a way to add extra protection up front. Advantage: Bills

20150918-patriots-pass.png

WHEN THE BILLS PASS

There are still questions about this New England secondary and how it will hold up over the course of the season without Brandon Browner and Darrelle Revis, but Buffalo is no major threat offensively. The Bills have two tremendous weapons in Sammy Watkins, a borderline top-flight NFL receiver, and newcomer Percy Harvin, but no one to throw the ball. Fifth-year vet Tyrod Taylor, who entered 2015 with no more than 29 pass attempts in a single season, beat out former first-round draft pick E.J. Manuel, now third on the depth chart behind former Patriot Matt Cassel. Taylor may be more dangerous with his legs but as a passer he's unproven. With depth at safety and the ability to mix and match coverages, this could be a long day for Buffalo. Advantage: Patriots

20150918-bills-pass.png

SPECIAL TEAMS

Both New England and Buffalo ranked among the top teams in the league in kickoff and punt return coverage last year, but also finished near the bottom in kick return yards. The addition of Harvin in Buffalo gives the Bills a legitimate weapon on special teams. Harvin entered 2015 with five kick returns for touchdowns, two of them during his rookie season with Minnesota in 2009. New England's most effective return man is wide receiver Julian Edelman, who scored his fourth career special teams touchdown last year and remains a game-changer in field position battles. The one equalizer in a close game could be kicker Stephen Gostkowski, one of the league's most consistent at his position and a consistent threat in all weather conditions. Advantage: Patriots

20150918-special-teams.png

OTHER FACTORS

Division games on the road are always a tall order, particularly in the AFC East, but the Patriots have had tremendous success against Buffalo under Bill Belichick, winning 21 of 23 overall dating back to 2003. The Patriots haven't lost at Buffalo since 2011, but the addition of Ryan adds an extra flair to this already-heated division rivalry. Some of Ryan's best and worst coaching moments have come against New England, from winning at Foxborough in the 2010 playoffs to getting blown out in the infamous Mark Sanchez butt-fumble game in 2012. This might be the best defense Ryan has had at his disposal in years, and he's familiar with the Patriots and their system. The Patriots are just slight favorites, which speaks to the tightness of the matchups. Advantage: Bills

20150918-other-factors.png
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Like Brady back in 2001, Mac Jones saved his best for when he needed it most.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

In this week's mailbag, some fans are interested in many of New England's young playmakers who are starting to assert themselves, while others are just plain impatient for the future.
news

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Having come from a musical family, safety Adrian Phillips now finds himself a player of note in the Patriots' resurgent defense.
news

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 10 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
news

Inactive Analysis: Smith to sit, Stevenson cleared 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 10 against the Browns.
news

How will Trent Brown's return impact Patriots o-line?

With the big tackle activated off IR, the Patriots have some different options how to reincorporate him.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Multiple moves alter Patriots active roster

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 10 game with the Cleveland Browns.
news

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.
news

NFL Notes: Pats playoff picture coming into focus

Things are getting tight in the AFC, and the Patriots are right in the middle of it.
news

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

The season is a little past the halfway mark but it's still appropriate to offer some midseason awards for the Patriots.
news

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 9 road win over the Carolina Panthers.
news

Inactive Analysis: With Harry out, Wilkerson gets a chance 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 9 against the Panthers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coffee with the Coach: How to execute a successful screen pass

In this week's coffee with the coach presented by Dunkin', Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick answers a fan question on how to execute a successful screen pass.

Trent Brown on Falcons 11/16: "Experienced, explosive defense"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

One-on-One with Jakobi Meyers

Steve Burton sits down with Jakobi Meyers to discuss his first career touchdown and what it meant to him.

Mac Jones 11/16: "Nail the opportunity when it's there"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Devin McCourty 11/16: "Leadership is about attitude and performance"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Wednesday, November 17th at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising