Scouting the Matchups: Patriots poised to get back on track

WHEN THE PATRIOTS PASS

The Eagles secondary has been a disaster. Moving their best cornerback, Walter Thurmond, to safety hasn't had the impact on the defense they thought it would, and now cornerback Nolan Carroll is out for the season after breaking his ankle on Thanksgiving. His replacement, Eric Rowe, quickly gave up a pair of touchdown passes to Calvin Johnson. Philadelphia ranks near the bottom of the half of the league in pass defense, but the Patriots have problems of their own offensively. Life without Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola has proven to be a challenge, and the offensive line is still struggling to get in sync. The Patriots also lost Rob Gronkowski down the stretch last week in Denver, creating more issues offensively. Tom Brady should still be able to pick apart this secondary, provided he gets enough time to work in the pocket and is able to avoid turning it over considering the Eagles 12 interceptions on the season. Advantage: Patriots