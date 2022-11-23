Scouting the Vikings: a Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win on Thanksgiving Night

The Patriots return to the Thanksgiving slate for the first time in a decade with a trip to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Minnesota came back down to earth in blowout fashion against the Cowboys last week, but the "easy" stretch in the Patriots schedule is now finished. Over the next seven weeks, the Pats play four games against three teams ranked in the top ten in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric.

However, despite having the second-best record in the NFL at 8-2, the Vikings aren't one of those efficiency darlings. Minnesota (23rd) has the worst total DVOA for an 8-2 team as far back as the metric goes since 1981 (-9.3). Yes, the second-best team in the NFC has a negative output, and the Vikings also have a negative point differential (-2).

The biggest reason for this statistical anomaly is facing multiple backup quarterbacks and having some very fortunate luck in Buffalo, for example, where the Bills had a four-point lead until they botched a snap in their own end zone that was recovered for a Minnesota touchdown with 41 seconds remaining in the game (Buffalo wins that game 98.6% of the time).

Nobody is going to take an eight-win team with star power at the skill positions and some new-coach mojo lightly. But there are macro and micro reasons, the latter of which we'll get to next, suggesting the Patriots can come away with a win.

Here is a three-step plan for the Patriots to end Thanksgiving on a high note in the Twin Cities:

1. Attack Minnesota's Zone-Based Coverage System With Play-Action

Although it didn't lead to many points, the Patriots offense generated a handful of explosive plays with a familiar formula that could serve as their base offense for the rest of the season.

With better play designs that married run-blocking schemes with run fakes, quarterback Mac Jones was six-of-seven for 98 yards and 14 yards per attempt off play-action in Sunday's win over the Jets. Some of those concepts were similar to what the team ran with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe under center in Weeks 5 and 6, while others were out of a new "full house" formation that was successful against another zone-heavy defense in New York.

This week, Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell also runs a zone coverage system that just so happens to struggle against play-action. According to Pro Football Focus, Minnesota uses zone schemes on over 75% of their coverage snaps, and 53.6% of those drop-backs are some form of a split-safety zone in either cover-six (29.9%), quarters (17.4%), or cover two (6.3%).

"A lot of quarters or some variation of quarters. Four-man front for the most part," head coach Bill Belichick told Patriots.com. "Shell coverage disguise, setting the edge, tackling, linebackers, fast linebackers. Exactly what they say they are, that's what they are."

Typically, zone defenses that want to fly to the football and ask middle-of-the-field defenders to handle coverage and run-fit responsibilities struggle against play-action, and the Vikings fall in that category. This season, they're allowing the third-highest yards per attempt (9.9) and expected points added per play-action attempt (+0.25) among all 32 teams.