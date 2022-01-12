Secondary matchups a primary concern for Patriots

The Patriots placed Jalen Mills on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting the veteran's status in question for Saturday's AFC Wild Card playoff. Mills missed just one game this season, Week 5 against the Texans with a hamstring injury, but has otherwise been a solid presence across from J.C. Jackson this season.

It wasn't all bad news though, as Myles Bryant was removed from the COVID list after missing all of practice last week as well as the game against Miami. The team also added cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc to their practice squad in a move that signalled how dire things are getting at cornerback for the team as they enter the playoffs.

LeBlanc entered the league as an undrafted rookie with the Patriots in 2016 before getting cut and joining the Bears. He's played 52 career NFL games with three different teams, and spent training camp this season with the Dolphins, then most of the regular season on the Texans practice squad. He has NFL experience, but is he ready to jump right back into the Patriots system after five years away?