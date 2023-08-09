Seven Takeaways From the Third Week of Training Camp for the Patriots

1. Temperature Check at Quarterback: Mac Jones Remains Ahead of Bailey Zappe

Whether you subscribe to a quarterback competition in Foxborough or not, the bottom line is that Jones has outplayed Zappe this summer, making this "competition" less about drama and more about performance. Zappe, who most expect to start on Thursday night with Jones sitting out, has had his moments on downfield throws. He made some of the best passes of camp in the first two weeks to Tre Nixon (slot fade), Tyquan Thornton (fade), and others. But his throw-to-throw ball placement has been inconsistent compared to Jones. Zappe has developed a habit of throwing more side-arm passes than before, maybe to throw around his offensive line since he stands at a shade over six feet tall. The mechanics and arm angles have led to more errant passes, especially at the first two levels, than usual for Zappe. The downfield playmaking between these two is probably about the same, but Jones's problem-solving pre-snap and accuracy have simply been better than Zappe's in practice. It'll be interesting to see how Zappe will look against the Texans.

2. Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton Playing Catch Up Three Weeks Into Camp

After missing time in the spring and now in training camp, it's been notable that second-year wide receiver Tyquan Thornton hasn't seen as much time with Jones since returning in last Friday night's in-stadium practice. Although he's repping more with receivers fighting for a roster spot rather than locks, Thornton has been very involved, and his speed has been a factor against the defensive backs he's facing. The former second-rounders explosiveness was evident when he zoomed past rookie Isaiah Bolden on a stutter-and-go move during 7s, and he had safety Josh Bledsoe beat on a post-corner route where the ball was a bit underthrown by Zappe.

However, Thornton's ability to win at the catch point remains an issue. Although he has a slender frame, at nearly 6-3, Thornton has some height to high-point the ball. Instead, Bledsoe and Myles Bryant had notable pass breakups where Thornton had a step but couldn't win at the catch point. Between his struggles to finish at the catch point and create first-level separation to complete his route tree, Thornton has been up and down. It's far too early to give up on a second-round pick heading into year two, especially since Thornton is the only true field-stretcher in the wide receiver room, but he has to start finishing plays down the field to earn more playing time. The other more experienced receivers are better at the details and at the catch point than Thornton.

3. First-Look at Rookie WRs Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte in Preseason Opener

On a related note, rookie wideouts Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte made good initial impressions in the first 12 camp practices. Although receivers coach Troy Brown slowed down the Douglas hype train in his media availability last week, Douglas's separation quickness, burst off the line, and crispiness through his route breaks are standout traits on the practice field. Douglas leads all receivers with 23 catches in team drills as a natural for the underneath quick-hitters out of the slot and is an absolute nightmare to cover in one-on-ones.

As for Boutte, once the arrow started pointing upward for the LSU product, he makes one standout catch per practice that catches the eye. On Monday, that was an incredible, full-extension one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone on a high throw by Malik Cunningham. Boutte's body control and hands make him an intriguing player. However, his skill set is a bit redundant to veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne, whereas Douglas's quick-twitch movements bring something different to the table. For Douglas, it's great to see him lose defenders in one-on-ones and light up 7-on-7. But that isn't real football. Douglas must show he can do it in games to totally buy into him contributing this season.

4. TE Mike Gesicki Starting to Catch On as Chemistry With Mac Jones Improves

After a sluggish start to training camp, a surprise because he was a spring standout, newcomer Mike Gesicki is starting to come on strong. Gesicki made two of the best catches we've seen in camp this summer over the last few days. First, a one-handed sideline grab on a wheel route with Jabrill Peppers draped all over him. Then, a ridiculous one-handed, toe-tapping grab in red zone work that was arguably the catch of camp so far.

Although the one-handed grabs are fun, Gesicki was on the receiving end of a well-timed crossing pattern from Mac that was the real eye-catcher. Those routes should be bread-and-butter plays, especially off play-action, and Gesicki complimented Jones for the touch and accuracy on the throw in rainy conditions. Jones's trust to put the ball into Gesicki's catch radius, as we saw on the one-handed grabs, is improving, while their timing is also taking a step forward as camp continues. Gesicki will be very involved in the passing game this season.

5. RB Rhamondre Stevenson Still Projects as Big-Time Factor in Passing Game

The word on the street all summer long for the Patriots lead back is that the coaches would like to manage his workload better than last season. In a breakout 2022 season, Stevenson was on the field for over 66% of the offensive snaps, which took a toll on him as the season wore on. Ideally, the Pats would lean more on second-year running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, while the team has also kicked the tires on several available free agents at the position.

Although it's smart to cut into Stevenson's usage a bit, it's clear by his 19 grabs in team drills that Jones relies on him in the passing game. Rhamondre doesn't have James White-like quickness at the top of routes, but he can get in and out of breaks well for a bigger back, has good hands, and is a mismatch against linebackers. Mac looks for him often in team drills, whether as a check-down option to take profits or as a matchup weapon on slower-footed coverage defenders. I might be the conductor of the Pierre Strong hype train at this point, but due to the chemistry with the quarterback, you wonder if the Pats will look to reduce Stevenson's workload by giving early-down work to Harris or a free agent (hello, Zeke?).

6. Rookie CB Christian Gonzalez Continues to Impress, Jack Jones Around the Ball

Look, it's early, and I try not to overreact to practice or put unfair expectations on guys. But Gonzalez looks like a stud. He lives in the receivers' hip pockets in man coverage and is making more plays on the ball from off-coverage and zone as he learns how to convert his tight coverage into pass breakups. Gonzalez logged his first interception of camp by reading a post-wheel concept from his zone assignment perfectly and logged another pass breakup on a comebacker to Kendrick Bourne, which was a good sign of progress. If he plays, Gonzalez will be a top player to watch on Thursday night.

As for Jones, his availability remains unknown, but he's a great ballhawk who leads the defense in pass breakups during team drills with seven and continues to look like their best option at outside corner opposite Gonzalez with Jon Jones in the slot. Jack is definitely more risk-taking ballhawk than a pure cover corner, but that'll work with Gonzalez and Jon Jones being more steady man-to-man defenders. Marcus Jones will also factor in at nickel/star.

7. Pats Defense Front Eats During Full-Team Drills Once Again