Shawsheen Technical High School's Al Costabile Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – With a 20-14 win over Greater Lawrence on Friday, Sept. 30, Shawsheen Technical's Al Costabile became just the 55th football coach in state history to reach the 200-win milestone and has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

Coach Costabile, currently in his 25th year as a head coach of the of the Rams football team, led Shawsheen to their fourth-straight win on Friday night to improve to a perfect 4-0 on the season. It marked a major milestone for Coach Costabile, as he hit 200 career wins. During his time with Shawsheen, he has led the Rams to 160-104 overall record, four State Vocational appearances and two State Vocational titles in 2006 and 2007, a Division 4 Super Bowl Title in 2010 and seven league championships. The run follows seven seasons at Bishop Fenwick, where Costabile went 40-23 with two Super Bowl appearances.

Patriots, and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, now the team's Executive Director of Community Affairs, met with the Shawsheen Rams football team and cheerleading squad Tuesday morning to present the football program with a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Patriots Foundation in honor of Coach Costabile. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

"Congratulations to Coach Costabile on reaching the 200-win milestone and the Shawsheen football team for their fourth straight win," said Tippett. "Reaching this milestone takes a commitment to preparation, hard work, teamwork and leadership – all qualities Coach Costabile and the Rams have displayed for years. The Patriots are proud to present this week's High School Coach of the Week Award to Coach Costabile and the Shawsheen Technical football program."

Last week, the Rams were led by sophomore Sid Tildsley, who threw a 35-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 30-yarder in the third, and also scored on a 93-yard pick-six on defense to capture the win against the Reggies. They will look to continue their undefeated season, this week against league opponent Greater Lowell Tech.

This is the 27th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2022 season marks the 11th year that the Patriots have sent Tippett to present the award to the coach at their school.

At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

Fans are encouraged to nominate any New England high school head coach who leads a team to an exceptional win, a record-breaking performance or reaches a personal career milestone by emailing nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Patriots High School Coach of the Week award.