Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Nov 16 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Shula honored with statue from Dolphins, NFL award in his name

In tribute to Don Shula, the Miami Dolphins have a new statue and address, and the NFL has a new award.

Feb 01, 2010 at 12:00 AM

MIAMI -- In tribute to Don Shula, the Miami Dolphins have a new statue and address, and the NFL has a new award.

The statue of Shula in front of the Dolphins' new stadium offices was unveiled before Sunday's Pro Bowl. The Dolphins announced that the address of the offices will be 347 Don Shula Drive, in recognition of the coach's NFL-record 347 victories.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also announced the creation of an annual Coach Shula Award, which will honor a coach at any level who displays the integrity, achievement and positive impact on others exemplified by Shula.

"I'm honored. I'm humbled," Shula said. "I thank my players for the things we were able to accomplish."

The 11-foot-tall statue outside Sun Life Stadium shows Shula pumping a fist as he rides the shoulders of two of his players, replicating the celebration after the 1972 Dolphins won the Super Bowl to complete the league's only perfect season.

"He's waving like, 'I did this thing all by myself,'" joked Bob Griese, the Dolphins' quarterback in that game.

Griese was among about 20 of Shula's former players who attended the ceremony. The last to arrive was Dan Marino, who was 45 minutes late.

"Marino will be fined," Shula said.

Other speakers included Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who called Shula "the soul of the franchise," and coach Tony Sparano. Even Florida Gov. Charlie Crist joined in listing Shula's accomplishments.

"He's got restaurants, too, in case you didn't know," Crist said.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, famous for his jutting jaw, said he had only one complaint about the statue.

"The chin is too long," Shula said. "My chin is a lot shorter."

As for the new stadium address, he said: "I like that. It's going to be easy for me to remember how to get here."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Dinge, die du über den besten Quarterback-Jäger der Patriots wissen solltest

Abseits des Spielfelds ist Matt Judon ein Spaßvogel – auf dem Feld ist er der beste Quarterback-Jäger der NFL.

news

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

The New England Patriots return from the bye week to host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

news

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the Practice Squad

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Cameron Achord 11/15: "Our job as coaches are to just be teachers"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Brian Belichick on Zach Wilson's mobility 11/15: "He can run for a first down if you give him enough room"

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Vinnie Sunseri on Ivan Fears 11/15: "I've learned an extraordinary amount from coach Fears"

Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri addresses the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Do Your Job Mini: Behind-The-Scenes of Gillette Stadium's $225 Million Renovation Project for The 2023 Patriots Season

Go behind-the-scenes of Gillette Stadium's $225 Million renovation project as the construction team works to prepare the stadium for completion ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The project includes a newly transformed light house, the largest outdoor video board and new hospitality and function spaces to improve the fan experience on Patriots, Revolution and concert event days in Foxboro.

Matthew Slater 11/14: "Everybody is playing for something, especially in our division"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers on the bye week 11/14: "It came at a perfect time"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Monday, November 14, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising