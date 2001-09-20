Signs of settling the line

]() Second-year tackle Greg Robinson-Randall has also received the seal of approval from Belichick Thursday. The only regular who has been healthy since Day One of training camp, Robinson-Randall has earned the right tackle spot.

"He's been out there every day and he has been consistent," Belichick said. "Not that there aren't things that he could work on, but he's done a pretty solid job over there. I don't think anybody has done any better, let's put it that way. Until somebody can play him out of there, I think he has established himself."

With the steady progress Robinson-Randall has shown, Belichick feels it will be tough for another linemen to take the job away. Despite the praise, Robinson-Randall knows anything can happen.

"It feels good to hear that, but you can't ever feel too comfortable," Robinson-Randall said. "The biggest change is my knowledge of the plays and knowing what to do. Instead of thinking about things as much, I can go out there and just do it."