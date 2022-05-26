Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

He was also a key part of the Michigan offensive line taking home the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in college football.

"That was a huge honor, that was something that Coach Sherrone Moore, starting day one in camp put up on the board where our goals would be. Our first goal was the Joe Moore Award," Stueber told former NFL offensive lineman and current Fox Sports analyst Geoff Schwartz. "That was a goal of mine all season, we just took it day by day."

A big, brutish offensive lineman, Stueber's size is certainly not in question at the next level, but whether he has enough athleticism to stay at tackle in the pros remains to be seen. Many scouts project he'll slide inside to guard, where he showed well during the week of practices at the Senior Bowl.

Though he started most of his games at tackle, he got experience playing at four of the five offensive line positions.

"I think versatility is the name of the game at the next level," said Stueber following the draft. "If you're able to play tackle or guard or even all three, your stock and kind of how much the team values you definitely goes up just in terms of your versatility. So, going to Michigan and being able to play almost every position except center, it really helped me. I've had exposure to a lot of these different positions and so, when I get there it's really whatever spot the coach and the team wants to put me in that they think is the best position to make the team win."

The Patriots made Stueber their final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, making him just the latest Michigan man to matriculate from Ann Arbor to Foxborough. Specifically, Stueber will be reunited with former teammate Michael Onwenu, who will bring a degree of familiarity and help aid in the transition.

"It's exciting to kind of go there and know that I have former teammates and friends there who can help me kind of guide along," said Stueber. "I'll be able to ask them questions and kind of bounce off ideas and see how he does his business because obviously Mike has had such a great career so far and you know, he's nothing but going upwards. And so, I think that's a great person to kind of get behind and just see how he does his work, what his routines like and I'm just really looking forward to it."

Though his size might be what stands out most, his football intelligence, off-field leadership and snarly play are also big plusses for Stueber as he attempts to make the jump in level. Heading to a place close to his hometown with a collection of former teammates should position him well for success.