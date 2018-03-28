Social Scene: March 2018

It's been quite a month for the Patriots. We've welcomed a few new faces to the locker room as the new league year is underway. Many of the guys have flown away to far off places, celebrated milestones with their families, paid tribute to their pups on National Puppy Day or hit the gym in preparation for the season.
So as we continue the march toward training camp, let's take a look at how the guys spent the month of March.
Julian Edelman catches up with a friend.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgwTcekhiUF/?taken-by=edelman11
Brandon King pops the question.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg9JqW4hV4A/?taken-by=_king205
Danny Shelton celebrates his pups for National Puppy Day.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgsjx4uBckY/?taken-by=immistalavalava71
Full Gallery
See how the players spent the month of March through their very own photos.