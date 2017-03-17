Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Sep 15 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

Patriots Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/13: 'My goal is to do my job better every week'

Breaking down Patriots solid third-down offensive performance vs. Miami

Bill Belichick on WEEI 9/13: 'Overall as a team I thought we competed hard'

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Miami to under 100 yards rushing

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/12

Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

Bill Belichick 9/12: 'We just missed too many opportunities to win'

4 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Miami

Mac Jones 9/12: 'We can do a better job'

Dolphins vs. Patriots highlights Week 1

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

Inactive Analysis: Mills, Agholor to debut vs. Dolphins

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Solder, training staff accept honors at Ed Block Courage Awards

Mar 17, 2017 at 03:44 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Nate Solder is known in the locker room, in Patriots Nation and across the NFL as a man dedicated to his family and giving back to the community, and for this, he received the Ed Block Courage Award, as voted by his teammates. Nate and his wife Lexi attended the ceremony on March 11. 

Each NFL team chooses one representative who exemplifies sportsmanship, strength and courage, and those in the Patriots locker room knew that Nate is all of those things. After powering through his own battle with cancer, Nate's son Hudson was diagnosed with Wilms' tumor, a rare form of pediatric kidney cancer, in 2015. In what is an unspeakably difficult time for the Solder family, Nate has persevered with positivity and strength.

nate_solder_with_trophy.jpg

"When your son gets sick with a deadly disease like that, it really narrows your focus and a lot of the things you thought mattered, contracts, football games, championships, whatever it was, really doesn't matter," Nate said while accepting his award. "The things that are really important come into focus, and getting him healthy and all of the things we've done over the past year has been quite the journey." 

Nate wasn't the only Patriot to receive honors over the weekend. The Patriots training staff was named the 2016 Ed Block Courage Award NFL Athletic Training Staff of the Year. For the staff's work in keeping the Patriots healthy year round, they were selected by their peers across the league, and Jim Whalen, the team's head athletic trainer, said there was no greater honor.

nates_37.jpg
Danette Fisher

"I think there's nothing more satisfying than to know that the people that have walked in your shoes, understand what you do and respect what you do and appreciate what you do and to be recognized by your peers is one of the greatest feelings that you can imagine," he said.

Stephon Gilmore was also selected by his former Buffalo Bills teammates as their representative. On the field, Stephon returned from major shoulder surgery at the end of the 2015 season with a strong season. Off the field, he has dedicated his time in both Buffalo and in his home state of South Carolina.  From hosting clinics to raising awareness for the Alzheimer's Association, Stephon is an example of strength, dedication and courage in the NFL. 

Though Stephon was given this honor, he was unable to attend the ceremony, as he and his wife welcomed a daughter that same weekend.

RELATED LINKS 

GOat-ing the distance

Hightower re-signs, mom reacts perfectly

Getting to know Brandin Cooks off the field

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich host second annual 'Games for Good' 

Patriots teammates have fun trash talking in 'Family Feud' style charity event. 
news

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones threw his first touchdown pass in the NFL on Sunday, but he wasn't looking for a souvenir. 
news

Guy Fieri hilariously edits himself into 2016 Patriots Sunday Night Football introduction

The Mayor of Flavortown weighs in on the start of the NFL season. 
news

Lawrence Guy shares tips for a plant-based diet with 'GQ'

Lawrence Guy says gradually adding more plant-based options into his diet was the key to his vegan success.
news

Kraft Family Foundation gives grant to Boston Cathedral High School's football program 

The Kraft Family Foundation grant will support the South End prep school's football program. 
news

Learn about, donate to Matthew Slater's favorite organizations in honor of his birthday

Check out some of Matthew Slater's favorite non-profits in honor of his birthday. 
news

Patriots Premiere event puts focus on 'community heroes' 

The Patriots Foundation honors local community heroes at its annual Patriots Premiere event Tuesday night. 
news

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

For his work and dedication to the New England community, Lawrence Guy was named the 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient. 
news

Judon, McGinest, Wilfork face off on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

A new Patriot and two legends competed on "Celebrity Family Feud" Sunday night. 
news

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Devin McCourty rocked his Carli Lloyd Team U.S.A. jersey to honor the "Rutgers living legend."
news

Cam Newton hilariously chases after Mac Jones for high five

Watch the incredible in-game moment. 
news

Cam Newton's game-day 'giveaways' return, thrilling lucky fans in Philly

Cam Newton gifts Patriots fans game balls in Philly, and their reactions are too pure. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

Patriots Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Get an inside look at the Patriots 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins in this week's Sights & Sounds.

Coffee with the Coach: Switching focus to the Jets

In this week's edition of Coffee with the Coach, Scott Zolak and Coach Belichick discuss the Patriots week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and look ahead to the New York Jets.

Press Pass: Coach Edition

Ivan Fears, Demarcus Covington, and Mick Lombardi discuss players' development, after Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Josh McDaniels 9/14: 'It was a close game and we competed hard'

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Cam Achord on FG ranges 9/14: 'That depends on where you are kicking and what the elements are'

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Steve Belichick 9/14: 'We didn't coach it well enough and didn't play it well enough'

Patriots outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising