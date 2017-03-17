Solder, training staff accept honors at Ed Block Courage Awards

"I think there's nothing more satisfying than to know that the people that have walked in your shoes, understand what you do and respect what you do and appreciate what you do and to be recognized by your peers is one of the greatest feelings that you can imagine," he said.

Stephon Gilmore was also selected by his former Buffalo Bills teammates as their representative. On the field, Stephon returned from major shoulder surgery at the end of the 2015 season with a strong season. Off the field, he has dedicated his time in both Buffalo and in his home state of South Carolina. From hosting clinics to raising awareness for the Alzheimer's Association, Stephon is an example of strength, dedication and courage in the NFL.

Though Stephon was given this honor, he was unable to attend the ceremony, as he and his wife welcomed a daughter that same weekend.